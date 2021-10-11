    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 38-20 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

    Here are some major takeaways from the Chiefs' fifth game of the 2021 season.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    After beating the Philadelphia Eagles last week and getting back to .500 on the season, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped back down below that mark on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs simply couldn't get out of their own way, as has been the case all season long. The final score for this contest was 38-20. 

    Here are four takeaways from Sunday night's game.

    1. The Bills are better than the Chiefs right now

    This shouldn't really be a debate, either. Not only have the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens this season, but now they were defeated by a top-tier challenger in the Bills. Sean McDermott's team has been on fire after losing its first game of the year, and the good times continued to roll on Sunday night. This contest had major implications in regards to the race for the AFC's top seed, and it's no longer a Chiefs-Bills conversation. At 2-3, the Chiefs simply need to worry about getting back in the thick of the AFC West race and take the driver's seat there. Once that occurs — and if it does — a new goal can be set.

    2. The Chiefs' coaching staff needs to be better

    No matter how you slice it, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo had rough nights on Sunday. Reid made some very questionable decisions with when he chose to run the ball, and Spagnuolo's defense continues to struggle immensely. Sure, the players on the field need to execute and a deficiency of talent (in the defense's case) can make things much more difficult. It starts with leadership, though. Reid's play-calling has was conservative and bland and while Spagnuolo's in-game adjustments were worthwhile, they need to come earlier. The Chiefs have a long way to go before turning back into a dominant presence, and everyone needs to look themselves in the mirror. 

    3. So does Patrick Mahomes

    Before you jump down my throat, yes, I understand that Mahomes had a tipped pass get intercepted. I know he had another go through his receiver's hands. I saw several plays ruined by others' mistakes. On the other hand, this was a lackluster performance from the best player in the NFL. He can't do everything himself, and trying to do so comes back to bite him consistently. The box score numbers make Mahomes' effort look extremely poor, and that wasn't necessarily the case. All things considered, though, he was off. Many throws were inaccurate and his pocket presence remained shaky. Mahomes needs to be at his best in order for the Chiefs to be great, and he wasn't anywhere near that against the Bills. 

    4. Storm delays are weird

    I don't know about you, but this was the first time I can remember a lightning/rain delay this lengthy in a Chiefs game. From the suggested shelter for fans at the stadium to the constant checking of weather radars during the television broadcast, everything seemed to be moving in slow motion. The horrendous performance by the Chiefs likely contributed to that, but this entire sequence is something I'll remember for quite some time. Rain delays are common in baseball but for lightning to come into the picture and play a major role in a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, that was an awkward change of scenery. With that said, the conditions were far from the biggest problem on Sunday. 

    Read More: Assessing How the 2021 Chiefs Compare to the 2018 Chiefs

    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 38-20 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

    39 seconds ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Exits Game vs. Bills With Injury

    37 minutes ago
    LEFT: Oct 28, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports RIGHT: Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Bills Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    5 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Bills Preview and Predictions

    10 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

    12 hours ago
    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured but still makes an off-balance throw in a 26-17 win over the Bills. Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Jg 101920 Bills 7 © JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Bills: Week 5 Preview and Prediction

    13 hours ago
    Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Activate LB Willie Gay Jr. Off Injured Reserve

    Oct 9, 2021
    Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (left) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Assessing How the 2021 Chiefs Compare to the 2018 Chiefs

    Oct 9, 2021