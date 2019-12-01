Chiefs
Game Day Live: Chiefs Hosting Oakland Raiders with AFC West Lead on the Line

Matt Derrick

The Chiefs haven't hosted a game at Arrowhead Stadium since beating Minnesota on Nov. 3, but you have to back even further for the last time Kansas City fans saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field at home.

Mahomes hasn't played at Arrowhead since a 31-23 loss to Houston on Oct. 13. The Chiefs have won just one game at home this season with Mahomes at quarterback, a 33-28 win over Baltimore in Week 3. 

Chiefs inactives

RB Damien Williams, QB Chad Henne, TE Deon Yelder, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Jackson Barton, DE Demone Harris and S Jordan Lucas

No major surprises for the Chiefs, who enter the game healthier than the club has been since Week 1. Williams (rib) is the only scratch due to injury. Rookie Darwin Thompson is active in his place, but head coach Andy Reid was noncommittal on Friday whether LeSean McCoy or Darrel Williams would start against the Raiders.

The Chiefs opt to carry two tight ends and six wide receivers in the game with tight end Blake Bell healthy. The Chiefs also have nine defensive backs active with both Kendall Fuller and Rashad Fenton active at cornerback. 

Raiders inactives

WR Hunter Renfrow, QB DeShone Kizer, WR Rico Gafford, OL David Sharpe, DE Josh Mauro, LB Preston Brown and CB Isiah Johnson

Renfrow is a big loss for the Raiders. The rookie ranks second on the team with 36 catches for 396 yards on two touchdowns in 11 games. His absence means tight end Darren Waller and receiver Tyrell Williams must share a larger burden of the passing game with quarterback Derek Carr.

Chiefs 7, Raiders 0, 7:26 first quarter

The Chiefs picked up just 39 yards in the first quarter at Oakland in Week 2, and they've already topped that on their first drive this afternoon. Tyrann Mathieu picked off a bad throw from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and the Chiefs made the most of it. Mahomes drives the offense for 43 yards and the score.

The Chiefs did burn a challenge and a timeout challenging defensive pass interference against Sammy Watkins. Clearly looked like interference occured, but no flag came and the replay official upheld the no-call on the field.

