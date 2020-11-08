Getting Sacks is Nice But Not the Goal of Frank Clark or the Chiefs Defense

Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, getting sacks from the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line isn’t necessarily the goal.

Defensive end Frank Clark made that concept clear following the Chiefs’ 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

And he isn’t necessarily complaining either as Kansas City heads into the bye week 8-1.

“In all reality, it’s our defense,” Clark said. “It’s us having to go, a lot of it has to do with calls, I’m dropping more than I’ve usually dropped over the years, I’m doing a lot more dropping in coverage. There are a lot more checks that stop us, opposing things.”

Clark recorded one of the Chiefs’ two sacks against the Panthers. His sack came during a series of three rushes towards quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter.

The play helped limit the Panthers to a field goal, allowing the Chiefs offense the chance to gain the lead moments later. The sack was Clark’s fourth of the season, his third in the last four games.

“It’s just like getting another sack,” Clark said. “I got a lot of sacks in my career so, I mean it’s just another sack, another thing I did to help my team win.”

The Chiefs are heading into a bye week, where Clark wants him and his defensive teammates to focus on limiting mistakes while getting themselves ready for the final seven games of the regular season.

He'd also like to see more sacks when the Chiefs return against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. If the latter doesn’t become a reality, he doesn’t seem too worried.

“We’ve got a great defensive coordinator, and he’s on top of things like that,” Clark said. “Usually when he calls the play, it’s putting you as a player in the right position to be successful. You can’t be mad at that.”