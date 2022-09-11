How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs open their 2022 season looking for a win.

Following a preseason slate that saw them post a 2-1 record, the Kansas City Chiefs are officially ready to kick off the 2022 regular season. This time, they're on the road and are in Glendale to square off against the Arizona Cardinals.

Of the last 10 meetings between these two clubs, the Chiefs hold a 7-3 advantage over the Cardinals. That includes four of the last five games, as Kansas City has outscored Arizona by a whopping 79 points during that span. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a pair of touchdowns and threw for 249 yards against this very opponent back in 2018, but this isn't quite the same Cardinals team as it was four years ago.

Last season, Arizona got off to a blazing 7-0 start before stumbling down the stretch and suffering an embarrassing loss in their opening round playoff game. They also head into this contest nursing multiple injuries, which will make it tough to stop even a new-look Chiefs team that may be looking to develop continuity on the fly on both sides of the ball.

Despite the betting line for Sunday's matchup, this projects to be an exciting duel between Mahomes and fellow dynamic star quarterback Kyler Murray. The winner of this game will kick their 2022 campaign off on a good note, whereas the losing opponent will get back to the drawing board in search of answers for Week 2.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -6.5 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the famous duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) in the booth with Tracy Wolfson working the sidelines. Scott Novak and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!