How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

For the first time since 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills and the contest will take place at New Era Field for the first time in six years.

How to watch:

Time: 4 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Live Stream: Amazon

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

Kansas City's favorite broadcasters, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, will be on the call for the Chiefs' third Monday night game in four weeks. The Chiefs won't be the only game on Monday. The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will be on ESPN later in the evening.

Both the Chiefs and Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season. Buffalo suffered a 42-16 loss to the Tennesse Titans on October 13. Despite the loss, both the Bills and the Chiefs are still in first place in their divisions.

Quarterback Josh Allen completed 26 of 41 passing attempts for 263 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Allen has collected 1,589 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a key offseason acquisition for the Bills. The former Viking had 10 catches for 106 yards. This season, Diggs has hauled in 36 catches on 51 targets for 509 yards and two scores.

Buffalo's defense, however, has not been as good as their offense. By DVOA, NFL defensive efficiency ratings, the Bills defense is rated 27th overall while their pass defense is rated 24th and run defense is slotted at 22nd.