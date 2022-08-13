Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs play their first game since last postseason.

After going 12-5 in the 2021 season and falling just short of getting to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will play their first official game since their crushing AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. On Saturday, Kansas City is the road team and will be squaring off against the Chicago Bears to begin their 2022 preseason slate. 

The Chiefs and Bears have met 13 times in their history (regular season-wise), with both squads splitting their last 10 outings against each other and Kansas City coming away with the win last time. Things are quite different now for the Bears under new head coach Matt Eberflus, as they'll be looking to usher in a new era of football and start things on a good note. Plenty has changed for the Chiefs, too, but their overall expectation remains the same: set the tone for a long and successful year ahead. 

This game is important for both clubs in regards to those on the bubble of the team, as squads will be forced to cut down their rosters from 90 players to 85 on Tuesday. Preseason trends don't always correlate with regular-season success, but there's still a lot to play for in Saturday's contest. For the Chiefs, don't expect their starters to stay on the field for long but do keep an eye on how backups perform over the course of the afternoon. 

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV 41 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -0.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

The Saturday afternoon broadcast will feature the quartet of Ari Wolfe, Matt McMullen, Kimmi Chex and Chiefs legend Trent Green. Tra Blake and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!

In This Article (2)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Nov 7, 1971; Flushing, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Hank Stram talks to Len Dawson (16) on the sideline against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Hall of Fame Chiefs QB Len Dawson Enters Hospice Care at Age 87

By Joshua Brisco14 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Four Chiefs With the Most on the Line in the Preseason

By Conner Christopherson23 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Prop Bets

By Zack EisenAug 11, 2022 9:24 AM EDT
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions nose tackle Danny Shelton (71) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran DT, Bolster Interior Defensive Line Rotation

By Jordan FooteAug 9, 2022 4:33 PM EDT
Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) catches a pass in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What Would It Take for Mecole Hardman to Hit His 1,000-Yard Goal?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Aug 9, 2022 12:28 PM EDT
May 26, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs drills during organized team activities at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Buying or Selling Hype for Three Chiefs Camp Standouts

By Jordan FooteAug 8, 2022 10:53 AM EDT
August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Iron Is Sharpening Iron at Chiefs Training Camp

By Jordan FooteAug 7, 2022 12:43 PM EDT
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker (30) celebrates after a play against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Release CB Deandre Baker

By Jordan FooteAug 7, 2022 9:31 AM EDT