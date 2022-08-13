How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs play their first game since last postseason.

After going 12-5 in the 2021 season and falling just short of getting to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will play their first official game since their crushing AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. On Saturday, Kansas City is the road team and will be squaring off against the Chicago Bears to begin their 2022 preseason slate.

The Chiefs and Bears have met 13 times in their history (regular season-wise), with both squads splitting their last 10 outings against each other and Kansas City coming away with the win last time. Things are quite different now for the Bears under new head coach Matt Eberflus, as they'll be looking to usher in a new era of football and start things on a good note. Plenty has changed for the Chiefs, too, but their overall expectation remains the same: set the tone for a long and successful year ahead.

This game is important for both clubs in regards to those on the bubble of the team, as squads will be forced to cut down their rosters from 90 players to 85 on Tuesday. Preseason trends don't always correlate with regular-season success, but there's still a lot to play for in Saturday's contest. For the Chiefs, don't expect their starters to stay on the field for long but do keep an eye on how backups perform over the course of the afternoon.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV 41 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -0.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

The Saturday afternoon broadcast will feature the quartet of Ari Wolfe, Matt McMullen, Kimmi Chex and Chiefs legend Trent Green. Tra Blake and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!