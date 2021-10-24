How to Watch Chiefs at Titans

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to keep the momentum rolling in a road matchup with Tennessee.

After coming alive in the second half last week against the Washington Football Team, the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their road trip of sorts as they're in Nashville on Sunday for a contest against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans, 4-2, will be looking to upset the Chiefs, 3-3, in what is a rematch of the 2019-2020 AFC Championship Game. Prior to the Chiefs' 35-24 win in that game, they were winless in their last four matchups with the Titans. They'll look to distance themselves even further from that with a Week 7 victory.

A win for Mike Vrabel's team sends a clear message to the rest of the AFC: the Titans mean business. A win for Andy Reid's bunch does the same thing and manages to get the Chiefs to a winning record before Week 8's Monday Night Football battle with the Giants. There's a lot riding on this game.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in the Kansas City area)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -4.0

The Sunday broadcast will feature the trio of Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn for the second consecutive week. Brad Allen and company will officiate the Week 7 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

Read More: Six Potential Trades the Chiefs Could Make Before the Trade Deadline