How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their second postseason win of the year.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for yet another playoff game as they host the Buffalo Bills in the conclusion of the AFC's Divisional Round. These two teams met way back in October, with Buffalo emerging victorious by a final score of 38-20. This time around, things project to be quite a bit different and both teams will be scratching and clawing for an opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship Game as the hosting team.

On the Bills' side, they have a dynamic young quarterback in Josh Allen and plenty of defensive firepower. The emergence of running back Devin Singletary also takes some pressure off Allen and if the Bills are running the ball effectively, that could pose for a tough task for the Chiefs' defense. On Kansas City's side, Patrick Mahomes is as ready as ever for one of the biggest playoff games of his career. The Chiefs demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago and will be looking to capture their second straight postseason victory. The stakes can't be much higher in this one, and the contest seems to be just as big of a deal as last season's AFC Championship battle between the same two teams.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -1.0

The Sunday broadcast will feature the famous duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. John Hussey and his crew will officiate the Divisional Round matchup.

