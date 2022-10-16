How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their fifth win of the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot start, as their Week 5 thrilling win over the Las Vegas Raiders secured them a 4-1 record to begin the 2022 campaign. On Sunday afternoon, however, their biggest challenge of the season comes rolling into Arrowhead Stadium.

Last year, the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills squared off twice in a pair of matchups that had very different results. During the regular season, it was Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen that dropped 38 points and held Kansas City to just 20. Once the Divisional Round of the playoffs came around, though, it was the Chiefs that won by a final score of 42-36 in the famous "13-second" game to clinch a fourth straight trip to the AFC Championship Game.

This time, both teams are clearly the class of the AFC through five weeks. Kansas City is still figuring some things out offensively yet boasts one of the top units in the league, and Steve Spagnuolo's defense has arrived ahead of schedule. For Buffalo, Allen remains one of the very best signal-callers in the game and Leslie Frazier's defense is quite stout despite dealing with some injuries in the secondary. This outing very well could be a repeat of the aforementioned playoff matchup, and scoring projects to come in bunches here in Week 6.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Bills -2.5 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) in the booth with Tracy Wolfson working the sidelines. Brad Allen and crew will officiate the matchup.

