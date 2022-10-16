Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their fifth win of the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot start, as their Week 5 thrilling win over the Las Vegas Raiders secured them a 4-1 record to begin the 2022 campaign. On Sunday afternoon, however, their biggest challenge of the season comes rolling into Arrowhead Stadium.

Last year, the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills squared off twice in a pair of matchups that had very different results. During the regular season, it was Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen that dropped 38 points and held Kansas City to just 20. Once the Divisional Round of the playoffs came around, though, it was the Chiefs that won by a final score of 42-36 in the famous "13-second" game to clinch a fourth straight trip to the AFC Championship Game.

This time, both teams are clearly the class of the AFC through five weeks. Kansas City is still figuring some things out offensively yet boasts one of the top units in the league, and Steve Spagnuolo's defense has arrived ahead of schedule. For Buffalo, Allen remains one of the very best signal-callers in the game and Leslie Frazier's defense is quite stout despite dealing with some injuries in the secondary. This outing very well could be a repeat of the aforementioned playoff matchup, and scoring projects to come in bunches here in Week 6. 

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Bills -2.5 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) in the booth with Tracy Wolfson working the sidelines. Brad Allen and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!

Read More: Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 6 Game Against Bills

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Headline Marquee Matchup of AFC's Best

By Mark Van Sickle
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) makes a kick against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 6 Game Against Bills

By Jordan Foote
Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) talks to media during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chris Jones Is a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate

By Zack Eisen
Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid just prior to taking the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Reid and Mahomes Have the Ultimate Respect for Bills

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Announce Multiple Roster Moves, Provide Injury Updates

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals
News

Sharpe: Kelce on Track to Become GOAT Tight End

By Jordan Foote
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 5 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interrupts tight end Travis Kelce (87) while talking with a report after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

No Tyreek, No Problem: Chiefs Still Have NFL's Best Duo

By Jordan Foote