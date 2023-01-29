How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Here's how you can follow along as KC looks to book a trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the opportunity for revenge has presented itself for Sunday.

Coming into town are the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that faced Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game just a year ago. After the Chiefs got out to a commanding lead in the first half of that matchup, Joe Burrow and company came storming back and pulled off an improbable victory to advance to the Super Bowl. That ended the Chiefs' season on a sour note, and they'll be looking to avoid a similar fate this time around.

The main storyline for this week's game has centered around Patrick Mahomes's ankle, as the star quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain last week but is playing through the pain in Kansas City's biggest game of the season. Both teams project to deliver a matchup worthy of the hype, and the winner will earn bragging rights as the proverbial top dog in the conference before playing in the Super Bowl down in Glendale.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 5:30 p.m. CST

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Betting Line: Chiefs -1.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Sunday evening broadcast will feature the duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color commentary) in the booth with Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely reporting. Ron Torbert and crew will officiate the playoff matchup.

