How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Coming off a narrow win over the Denver Broncos in Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs are back on the road for their Week 15 outing against the Houston Texans.

Houston, 1-11-1, has struggled under head coach Lovie Smith this season and the team is several games removed from playoff contention. Currently sporting the league's worst record, Houston is a squad that also came close to defeating the Dallas Cowboys just a week ago. With that said, players such as cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., running back Dameon Pierce, wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks will all miss this week's matchup against the Chiefs. The Texans' work is certainly cut out for them.

For Kansas City, a win clinches a seventh straight AFC West title regardless of the Los Angeles Chargers' outcome later in the day. Patrick Mahomes and company need a victory in order to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills atop the conference, as a loss would have an impact on potential playoff seeding and put a serious damper on the Chiefs' chances of securing a first-round bye. The visitors are heavily favored in this one and have a clear advantage in talent and health, but Houston will be fighting hard regardless of that.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local markets)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Betting Line: Chiefs -14.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (color analyst) in the booth with Melanie Collins working the sidelines. Carl Cheffers and crew will officiate the matchup.

