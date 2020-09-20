SI.com
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for their Week 2 matchup. The Chiefs will be the first team the Chargers host at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and will be one of two games carried by the CBS crew at 3:25 p.m. 

How to watch:

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All-Access

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

Nearly the entire country will see the Chargers and Chiefs contest while parts of the eastern midwest states and Texas will get the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

CBS broadcast map Week 2
Red: Chiefs at Chargers, Blue: Baltimore at Houston

The broadcast crew for the Chiefs' second game of the season will be Jim Nantz and Tony Romo with sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. After calling six of Kansas City's games last season, including both the divisional and championship rounds in the playoffs, the duo of Nantz and Romo will be calling a Chiefs game for the first time this season.

On the national radio side, Chris Carrino and Brian Baldinger will be on Compass Radio, and Larry Kahn and Hank Bauer will broadcast for Sports USA Radio.

The Chargers are coming off of a Week 1 performance that left more to be desired. Los Angeles squeaked out a 16-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and avoided overtime thanks to a missed field from Bengals kicker Randy Bullock.

New quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 53.3% of his passes while throwing for 208 yards. Running back Austin Ekeler had 19 carries for 84 yards in the win but the dual-threat back only recorded one catch on the day.

