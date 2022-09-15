How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their second win of the 2022 season.

Following a season opener that saw the Kansas City Chiefs win down in Glendale against the Arizona Cardinals, the club is back home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and is poised for a critical divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season, both of these teams split their two contests against each other in a pair of one-score games. The Los Angeles won in September by a final score of 30-24, and Kansas City got revenge on the road with a 34-28 overtime victory behind 410 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This year, the Chiefs and Chargers are the most common picks to win the AFC West. There's plenty of football left to play in 2022, but the importance of this Thursday Night Football matchup cannot be understated. The Week 2 rematch won't arrive until Nov. 20's Week 11 bout, so whichever squad wins now will be gaining sole possession of first place in the division through two weeks and could hold on to it for a while. It's safe to say that both teams will be bought in and ready for a flat-out battle.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: KSHB-TV in local market

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -4 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Thursday evening broadcast will feature the duo of Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) in the booth with Kaylee Hartung working the sidelines. John Hussey and crew will officiate the matchup.

