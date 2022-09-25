Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their third win of the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 2-0 start, and they'll be looking to keep their winning ways going against the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Sunday.

Last Thursday, Kansas City completed a double-digit comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 2 thriller that saw the offense start off a bit slow. Once things got rolling, though, both sides of the ball did well enough to put the game away and keep the Chiefs' undefeated record alive. A 10-day gap between games after opening the season with two outings in a five-day span may be just what the doctor ordered rest-wise for Andy Reid's squad.

This week, the Chiefs are in Indianapolis for the Colts' 2022 home opener. Frank Reich's group is still searching for its first win of the year after recording a tie in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and suffering a shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago. The Colts are 7-3 against the Chiefs in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, although Kansas City has a 2-1 advantage in the last three. With both teams having plenty to play for at this early stage in the season, Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a good one. 

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -5.5 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) in the booth with Tracy Wolfson working the sidelines. Shawn Smith and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!

Read More: Patrick Mahomes Is Poised for a Huge Game Against the Colts

