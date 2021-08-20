August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

How to Watch the Chiefs Take On the Cardinals

As the Chiefs head to the desert for their second game of the preseason, here's how you can follow the action.
Author:
Publish date:

After a 19-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Kansas City Chiefs head down to Arizona to square off against the Cardinals. 

The stakes are higher now, as roster cuts have already begun to take place and will continue to do so. The deadline for the Chiefs to get their roster down from 85 to 80 players is this coming Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. local time. As fringe roster players step onto the field on Friday night, they know what's hanging in the balance.

For the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid is on record saying that his starters will play about a half of football. While the jury is still out on that after last week's limitations with playing time, keep an eye on the first-team offensive line as it continues to build chemistry. Every rep — even in the preseason — is important.

Speaking of 19-16 wins, the Cardinals had one of their own last week over the Dallas Cowboys. Kliff Kingsbury's team is talented and looking to get over the proverbial hump this season by making the playoffs. Here's how you can watch what is shaping up to be a fun preseason contest.

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN (KMBC for those in Kansas City-based audiences)

Live Stream: Chiefs Mobile App, fuboTV or Sling TV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

For this evening's television broadcast on ESPN, the trio of Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) will be on the call. The sideline reporter for the crew will be Lisa Salters.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

Read More: Chiefs Announce First Round of 2021 Roster Cutdowns

Nov 11, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) defends in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch the Chiefs Take On the Cardinals

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How Much Will the Chiefs' Starters Play vs. the Cardinals?

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Best-Case and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Chiefs' Offense

Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) speaks with the media at the JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Frank Clark’s Hamstring Injury Opens Door for Rest of Chiefs’ Defensive Ends

Nov 26, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws passes to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Louis Riddick: Chiefs 'Thought About' Starting Patrick Mahomes as a Rookie

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Frank Clark Leaves Chiefs Practice With Hamstring Injury

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Antonio Callaway (19) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Announce First Round of 2021 Roster Cutdowns

Mar 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) alongside teammate Travis Kelce in a suite during the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

FIRST LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Announces First Signature Shoe with Adidas