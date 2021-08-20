How to Watch the Chiefs Take On the Cardinals

As the Chiefs head to the desert for their second game of the preseason, here's how you can follow the action.

After a 19-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Kansas City Chiefs head down to Arizona to square off against the Cardinals.

The stakes are higher now, as roster cuts have already begun to take place and will continue to do so. The deadline for the Chiefs to get their roster down from 85 to 80 players is this coming Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. local time. As fringe roster players step onto the field on Friday night, they know what's hanging in the balance.

For the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid is on record saying that his starters will play about a half of football. While the jury is still out on that after last week's limitations with playing time, keep an eye on the first-team offensive line as it continues to build chemistry. Every rep — even in the preseason — is important.

Speaking of 19-16 wins, the Cardinals had one of their own last week over the Dallas Cowboys. Kliff Kingsbury's team is talented and looking to get over the proverbial hump this season by making the playoffs. Here's how you can watch what is shaping up to be a fun preseason contest.

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN (KMBC for those in Kansas City-based audiences)

Live Stream: Chiefs Mobile App, fuboTV or Sling TV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

For this evening's television broadcast on ESPN, the trio of Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) will be on the call. The sideline reporter for the crew will be Lisa Salters.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content

