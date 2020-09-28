How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

For the second time in as many weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road. This time the Chiefs travel to the East Coast where they will take on the Baltimore Ravens on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

How to watch:

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: ESPN

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

ESPN has featured a new Monday Night Football commentator team for 2020. Leading the coverage will be Steve Levy on play-by-play with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as analysts.

Emmy-winning reporter Lisa Salters has returned to the sidelines for her ninth season while officiating analyst John Parry is back for his second year.

This will be the third time quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have squared off in the regular season and the second time the matchup has occurred in the third week of the season. Mahomes has gotten the better of his younger counterpart in the first two meetings.

Not only do both teams bring in incredible talent at the quarterback position, but some historical kickers are on both sides as well. After a 3-for-3 performance and three consecutive field goals made from further than 50 yards in overtime last week, kicker Harrison Butker is being acknowledged as another wrinkle in the Chiefs offense. For the Ravens, kicker Justin Tucker is the most accurate placekicker in NFL history.

In the injury department, defensive end Alex Okafor has been ruled out of the game but cornerback Charvarius Ward and wide receiver Sammy Watkins were listed as questionable. Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel popped up on the injury report this week and is questionable for tonight as well.

For more on the Chiefs' injury report and what to expect from the questionable players tonight, click here.