Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers Announce Inactive Players

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Tedric Thompson, linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not play today.

Watkins and Schwartz were both ruled out prior to the inactive players announcement again this week as Watkins continues to deal with a hamstring issue and Schwartz is nursing a back injury.

Clark was added to the injury report this week with a knee injury and has been fighting it as he's been a limited participant in practice for the past two days.

Thompson is inactive for the first time this season. The 25-year-old safety has only recorded 22 defensive snaps in the last four games and hasn't recorded more than 36% of defensive snaps in a game this year.

Last week, Kansas City traded running back DeAndre Washington and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for their 2021 sixth-round pick. Washington was inactive last Sunday against the Jets.

As for Carolina, quarterback PJ Walker, wide receiver Marken Michel, safety Jeremy Chinn, safety Sean Chandler, guard Michael Schofield, tackle Russell Okung and defensive tackle Bruce Hector will not dress for the Panthers.

Okung was ruled out on Saturday with a calf injury. The offensive tackle was a limited participant in practice to start the week but did not practice on Friday, leading to his status.

Chinn had been dealing with a knee injury and was questionable for today's contest. He was limited in Thursday and Friday's practices. Chinn won NFL Rookie of the Month for October, so his absence could be crutial.

