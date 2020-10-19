SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Inactive Players

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have announced their inactive players ahead of today's game.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Le'Veon Bell, running back DeAndre Washington, linebacker Darius Harris and defensive end Demone Harris will not suit up today.

Another Chiefs player you won't see on the field or on the inactive list offensive guard Kelechi Osemele. The guard was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday with torn tendons in both his knees.

The counter move to sending Osemele to the injured reserve was the signing of running back Le'Veon Bell. He was declared out for today's game as COVID-19 protocols state he cannot join the team for five days as he is tested each day.

Kansas City had a late addition to their injury report this week. Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz acquired an injury to his back and is listed as questionable. He will be active for today's game.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones will be active for the first time this season. 

As for the Bills, quarterback Jake Fromm, running back TJ Yeldon, linebacker Matt Milano, guard Quinton Spain, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Trent Murphy and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips will be inactive.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Murphy and Phillips were expected to be healthy scratches for today's game. Conversely, Buffalo elevated defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the practice squad.

Buffalo had a relatively light injury report this week. Wide receiver John Brown is listed as questionable for today's game and he is active. Along with Brown, Milano, Spain and cornerback Tre'Davious White are also questionable with only White dressing for tonight's contest.

