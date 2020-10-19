Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Predictions

For the first time since November 9, 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel up north to Buffalo, New York, to take on the Buffalo Bills. Both the Chiefs and Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season and the Arrowhead Roundtable is ready to give its predictions in the Chiefs' latest battle against a top AFC rival.

Joshua Brisco: The Bills' blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans doesn't inspire me to write them off, just as the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders doesn't have me second-guessing Kansas City's spot at the top of the AFC. But, predominantly, my questions about this game don't revolve around Buffalo. Can the Chiefs' offensive line protect Patrick Mahomes? Will the offense have another underwhelming third quarter? What will the offense do without Sammy Watkins? Can the Chiefs' pass-rush bounce back from a disappointing performance against the Raiders? Ultimately, I think the Chiefs answer the majority of these questions positively and it's enough to beat another AFC rival — but not without some speedbumps.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bills 27.

Tucker Franklin: I just have a really weird feeling about this game. I already know it's going to be weird. The only thing weirder than a Thursday night game in October in Buffalo is a Thursday night game that has been rescheduled to Monday night in October in Buffalo. Plus Mercury is in retrograde? The signs are there.

Despite the weirdness, the Chiefs will probably still win. Mitchell Schwartz popping up on the injury report late in the week is not great news, but if he's able to play that will obviously make their chances a bit better. The Chiefs will need to have better playcalling and protection up front this week if they seriously want to have a shot and need to figure out some things schematically in the back end of the defense. Overall, the Bills are coming off of a short week and I'm confident in Kansas City's ability to make adjustments, especially on a technically "long" week.

Prediction: Chiefs 32, Bills 28.

Jordan Foote: Don’t get it twisted — Buffalo is a much better team than last week’s performance showed. Josh Allen is a legitimate MVP candidate this season, and he has the Bills’ offense playing at an elite level. On the other side of the field, though, the defense has been a major disappointment. I’m going to keep predicting a vintage performance from the Chiefs’ offense until it happens. What better week for it than against another highly-seeded AFC foe?

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Bills 27.

Conner Christopherson: At 4-1, both the Chiefs and the Bills come into this Monday afternoon tiff coming off disappointing losses. A pretty bad loss to the Raiders has seemed to refocus the Chiefs and will hopefully prove impactful as the season goes along as a reminder that every team will bring their A-game when playing the defending champions. On offense, someone at wide receiver will have to step up in Watkins' absence, or an already sluggish start to the year for the offense might continue. A great offensive performance will be needed to take down the Bills, and I think the Chiefs have it in them this week with some adjustments from Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 27.

Sam Hays: The Chiefs and Bills are both high-level teams with quarterbacks playing on an MVP level and with lots of quality weapons. It’s too bad this game will be on at 4 p.m. on a weekday because it deserves a greater spotlight on it than it will get. I expect a fun, exciting, energetic barn-burner of a game and I think Patrick Mahomes will just get the better of Josh Allen.

Prediction: Chiefs 34 Bills 24.

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs and Bills are both coming off their first losses of the season. I can’t speak for the Bills, but the Chiefs have heard the doubters and want to get back on track to prove them wrong. While KC will be without Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman will have a chance to step up in his absence. This could be a game Demarcus Robinson gets some extra targets as well. While I fully anticipate Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to lead the way in targets, I believe Andy Reid will start to utilize Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the passing game. The defense will get back on track this week. Josh Allen had a good start to the season, but the Chiefs can take advantage and force a few turnovers and gain the edge they need to get back in the win column.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Bills 20.

Taylor Witt: Another big-time AFC showdown on a Monday for the Chiefs, as they'll face off against the Buffalo Bills in a game where both teams are looking to bounce back from their first losses of the season. One key to the game will be third-down conversions, as the Bills offense currently leads the NFL and the Chiefs check in third. Whichever defense can get off the field easier will probably go a long way in determining the victor. I've got a lower score in this one than usual.

Prediction: Chiefs 21, Bills 17.

Joe Andrews: Patrick Mahomes versus Josh Allen. Mahomes wins the debate 10/10 times. The Chiefs have plenty of energy feeding off last week’s loss to the Raiders, and the Bills are coming off a figurative short week (if you can consider Tuesday-Monday a short week). This won’t be an easy game for the Chiefs by any means, but expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Chiefs 41, Bills 34.

Jacob Harris: The Chiefs stop being bad and go back to being good.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 21.