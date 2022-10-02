How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to get back on track on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts and on Sunday, they will look to get back on track down in Florida against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last Sunday, Kansas City had an uninspiring offensive performance and a combination of special teams errors and a Chris Jones late penalty led to a narrow loss in Indianapolis. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company weren't good enough to secure the win and despite the Chiefs having a bit of time at the end of the game to get into field goal range, the attempted rally fell short and the Colts won by a final score of 20-17.

This week, the Chiefs are back on the road for a matchup against the Buccaneers in a rematch of Super Bowl LV. Both teams' offenses have been uncharacteristically poor in recent weeks, but both defenses are also performing well enough to make this matchup a relatively even one heading in. The Chiefs were favored earlier in the week but have since seen many odds flip to the Buccaneers' favor as the game draws near. This is shaping up to be one of the best games of the week, and it only makes sense that it'll take place on the Sunday Night Football stage.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs +1 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Sunday night broadcast will feature the duo of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (color analyst) in the booth with Melissa Stark working the sidelines. Bill Vinovich and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!