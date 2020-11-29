Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs make their first of hopefully two trips to Tampa Bay this season to take on quarterback Tom Brady and the new-look Buccaneers in a nationally televised afternoon matchup. The Arrowhead Report crew previews the game and gives their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: At this point in the Chiefs' season, it's probably smart to head into every game with two assumptions: the offense will be great, the defense won't be. The Buccaneers don't do much to shake me from my starting point on either of those fronts. Tom Brady will take advantage of the issues plaguing the middle of the Chiefs defense and attempt to recreate some of the mismatches that Derek Carr found last week, and Tampa's defense will have no choice but to dial back their blitz-heavy scheme. I don't expect a blowout, but I think the Chiefs' strengths remain unmatched anywhere in the NFL, including from the Buccaneers.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 27.

Tucker Franklin: We're still waiting on a vintage 2018 performance from Patrick Mahomes. While he might have had an MVP moment last week, the 25-year-old could grow his MVP lead even further with a big performance against the Buccaneers today. I have no concerns — though I probably should — about Tampa Bay's defense. When the bright lights are on, so is Mahomes. My main worry is how the Chiefs defense handles the Buccaneers offense with Chris Godwin back.

For a further in-depth preview of the game, Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me on Friday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to break down the matchup. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 20.

Jordan Foote: Tom Brady is still good, but I’m not convinced he can win in a shootout with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ defensive line creating pressure is far from a given, but if it can do so, Brady is in for a long afternoon. Many are picking Tampa Bay to win in an upset at home, but I’m rolling with Mahomes and company today.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 24.

Conner Christopherson: This is a measuring-stick game for both teams. A struggling Bucs offense should be something the Chiefs defense does well against, but the Chiefs defense is having issues of its own. If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense has a good day, it's hard to see Kansas City losing.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 30.

Sam Hays: I think Tom Brady is going to have his best game in several weeks with the Chiefs' secondary continuing to struggle, creating a concerning situation for the future. I think Patrick Mahomes is going to end up getting the better of Brady, though, and the Chiefs will improve to 10-1 before heading back to KC to face the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 27.

Taylor Witt: Brady vs. Mahomes Round 4 is missing a key ingredient: Bill Belichick. With Brady struggling to throw deep and the Bucs defense bringing a heavy dose of the blitz, Mahomes and the Chiefs should come out on top of this potential Super Bowl preview.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 28.

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs defense has been hearing the noise all week. They will hit Brady with multiple sacks and turnovers this week. Patrick Mahomes will play like the league MVP we’ve come to know and love. The Chiefs should take this one by double-digits.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 24.

Jacob Harris: Brady will shake Mahomes’ hand.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 27.