Roundtable: Chiefs at Titans Preview and Predictions

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to get get back above .500 with a win over the Tennessee Titans. This 2020 AFC Championship Game rematch is shaping up to be a great game between two of the conference's better teams. For the Titans, an opportunity to remain in strong contention for the No. 1 overall seed awaits. For the Chiefs, an opportunity to remind the NFL of just how much of a threat they are looms in Nashville. The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions for the Week 7 game.

Joshua Brisco: As is often the case for teams hanging around .500, this is a big game for the Chiefs and should go a long way in determining where KC lands in the AFC. I expect the defense to do just enough to support the offense, which seems ready to explode. It's no guarantee, but I expect the Chiefs to win and to reestablish themselves as Super Bowl contenders for anyone who dismissed them too soon.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Titans 31

Jordan Foote: There's no downplaying the likelihood of Derrick Henry having a big day on the ground for the Titans. With that said, if the Chiefs' offense can get out of its own way and stop committing silly turnovers, it should hang 30 points on the board with relative ease. This contest comes down to the Chiefs getting out to an early lead and forcing the Titans to start throwing the ball more than they're used to. Steve Spagnuolo's defense has been under a heaping amount of scrutiny this year and 27 points surrendered is far from good but in this one, a timely stop may be what ultimately puts everything on ice as the Chiefs get back to having a winning record and reassert themselves as a premier AFC foe.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 27

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs need to keep the momentum from the second half of last week's game into this game against the Titans. No turnovers on offense, defensive intensity and Mahomes making plays. If they can win the turnover battle — or at least come out even — they should win this game.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 27

Conner Christopherson: It's time to turn the season around. The Chiefs had a major building block game last week against the Washington Football Team but now against a stronger opponent in the Titans the season is on the line. Derrick Henry is taking souls this year and it is hard to imagine the defense will be able to slow him down too much, so this game rests on the offense's shoulders. If they can play a mistake-free game of football, the Chiefs can walk away with a win.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Titans 31

Sam Hays: The Titans’ offense has some scary pieces, but it still hasn't come close to touching the Chiefs’ offense, which is the most productive offense per drive in the league. In this game, the Chiefs should be able to put up some quality production consistently against Tennessee's defense.

On Sunday, Mahomes goes on for three touchdowns and Travis Kelce gets back on track in regards to his basic receiving numbers, with his first game with 100-plus yards and a touchdown since Week 2. The Chiefs’ ability to establish a lead renders Henry useless in later parts of the game and the Chiefs win by two scores.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 23

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: The Chiefs found some success against Washington by keeping their linebackers dropped back in coverage. Here’s to hoping they adjust and avoid that strategy at all costs with Derrick Henry on the schedule. Sunday’s game should be an offensive classic, with each star making a memorable play or two. The Chiefs' offense has to be licking its chops seeing the Titans’ injury-riddled secondary and in a game between two bottom-ten defenses, expect points to come in bunches with Kansas City restoring power.

Prediction: Chiefs 36, Titans 30

Jacob Harris: I'm genuinely concerned that Derrick Henry might rush for 400 yards today and set football back 100 years.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 28

Read More: Six Potential Trades the Chiefs Could Make Before the Trade Deadline