Chiefs at Colts: Week 3 Preview and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 season is still young, but there's already plenty to be optimistic about in regards to this year's team.

After destroying the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 1 blowout win, Kansas City returned home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and battled the Los Angeles Chargers in a comeback victory that may set the tone for the rest of the season. It's worth arguing that last year's Chiefs team doesn't claw its way back to win that game, and the heart they displayed on the Thursday Night Football stage was impressive.

Now, the Chiefs are back on the road and will be looking to keep their perfect record intact against an Indianapolis Colts team still searching for its first win of the season. After a tie against the Houston Texans and an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Frank Reich's squad is digging itself into a hole of sorts to begin the year. Indianapolis will have plenty to prove on Sunday, but a very tough opponent awaits nonetheless.

How will today's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: Call it a trap game if you're worried, but the Chiefs can't afford to overlook the Colts. I'm not concerned that the Chiefs will gloss over a legitimate NFL opponent, just as I'm not concerned that the Colts will solve their struggles against KC. The Chiefs are rolling while the Colts are reeling, and great teams don't let lesser teams stick around in games like this.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Colts 17

Jordan Foote: I've said throughout the week that this very well could be a trap game for the Chiefs, but siding with the Colts simply because of the possibility of them "being due" would be foolish. Kansas City is clearly a better team than Indianapolis and while the Colts should figure some things out and may even dig out of an 0-2-1 hole to win the AFC South come January, things will look even more dire for them after Sunday. Expect a Chiefs cover and win behind a rebound performance from Patrick Mahomes.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Colts 17

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are coming off a tough divisional game but they had a few extra days to prepare for this one since their last game was played on a Thursday night. Andy Reid typically enjoys success coming off extended breaks and even if it is just a couple of days, that still matters. The Colts have been underwhelming to start the season but their offense should be better this week with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. set to return to action. I think Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, however, will continue to play at a high level and score plenty of points to keep the Colts at bay. Chiefs by double digits in this one.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Colts 20

Conner Christopherson: A once scary-looking game has subsided in fear as the Colts have floundered in their first two games against the Jaguars and Texans. The Colts' offense looked completely out of sorts last week against the Jaguars' defense and even Jonathan Taylor was not able to overcome the ineptitude. Whether the Chiefs are able to contain Taylor will be a key to this game and without Willie Gay Jr., it could be a difficult challenge. The side to watch in this game, however, is the Chiefs' offense against the Colts' defense. Without Shaquille Leonard at linebacker and with Gus Bradley at defensive coordinator, the Chiefs' offense is primed for a huge day. Which of the Chiefs' weapons get involved — and how they get involved — will be interesting to monitor, but there should be fireworks from the first snap either way.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Colts 23

Zack Eisen: Coming into the season, the Colts had high expectations. They brought in former MVP Matt Ryan and hoped that he would lead them to a division title. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone as planned for them. They are a desperate team playing in their home opener with their back against the wall — do the Colts come out swinging? I think Indianapolis gets back on track eventually, but they are playing the wrong team this week. The Chiefs will be down key defensive starters, although Patrick Mahomes and the offense will be fired up after a subpar performance in Week 2. I expect the Chiefs’ defense to key in on Jonathan Taylor and dare Ryan to beat them. Between getting pressure on the quarterback and forcing multiple turnovers, the Chiefs have a comfortable Week 3 victory here.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Colts 17