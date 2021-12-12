Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mike Hughes: ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality Fueled Success vs. Raiders

    The fourth-year cornerback knew to be prepared for whenever his number was called, and it paid off on Sunday.
    Author:

    Since Brett Veach took over as general manager, the Kansas City Chiefs have been known as a team that invests minimally at the cornerback position. That risky roster construction strategy can either leave teams looking like geniuses, or it can doom them when it matters the most. Thus far, it's helped the Chiefs, and Mike Hughes was the latest example of that on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Hughes, a former first-round pick back in 2018, was acquired this past offseason from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Until that point in his career, he hadn't been able to live up to his impressive draft pedigree. Earlier in the 2021 campaign, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gave Hughes plenty of chances to show his talents on the field. It wasn't going particularly well and as a result, Hughes had taken a relative backseat on defense. Until Sunday, that was.

    With starting corner L'Jarius Sneed out due to a family matter, Hughes started opposite Charvarius Ward in the Chiefs' base personnel package against the Raiders. He didn't know he was going to do so until later on Saturday afternoon, giving him limited time to prepare. Luckily for both Hughes and the Chiefs, staying prepared is one of the key values the team instills in its players early and often. The 24-year-old spoke to that point after Sunday's game and said he simply did his job when asked to in Week 14.

    "You know, we always talk about the mentality 'next man up,'" Hughes said. "Today was one of those situations and our job is always to stay prepared. I was prepared to play today — all of us were, obviously, with the game we just had — and I'm proud we got the W."

    Read More

    On the Raiders' first offensive play of the game, Hughes picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Later in the half, he forced a fumble of his own that was recovered by safety Tyrann Mathieu. Hughes led the Chiefs in tackles on Sunday, recording eight in total. It was quite possibly the best game of his young career, and he said he's glad things unfolded the way they did. 

    "Those guys were carrying the ball pretty loose," Hughes said. "I saw some soft spots and I took my shots. Like I said, it worked out today. It's always good to create turnovers and get our offense back on the field. All that matters is that we got the 'dub,' the defense came to play, the offense came to play and we're all happy that we won today." 

    When preparation and opportunity meet, that's often a recipe for success. For Hughes and the Chiefs' defense against Las Vegas, that was most certainly the case. It remains to be seen exactly what Hughes' role will look like once Sneed returns and how his snaps counts will be affected, but one thing is for sure: he'll be prepared either way. The Chiefs make sure of it, and so does he. 

    Read More: In Year Three, Where Does Mecole Hardman Fit With the Chiefs?

    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) celebrates with safety Daniel Sorensen (49) after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Mike Hughes: ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality Fueled Success vs. Raiders

    42 seconds ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid just prior to taking the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid Seeks Improvement for Chiefs: ‘We Have a Chance to Even Be Better'

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) readies for the snap against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 48-9 Win Over the Raiders

    2 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) warms up against the Denver Broncos before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    6 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Raiders: Preview and Predictions

    7 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    9 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram (24) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    After Slow Start, the Chiefs’ Defense Continues to Grow Stronger

    Dec 11, 2021
    Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) dances on the field during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Charvarius Ward’s Play Will Force the Chiefs to Make a Tough Decision

    Dec 10, 2021