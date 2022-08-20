Skip to main content

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton Leaves Game vs. Commanders With Injury

The Chiefs' starting cornerback had an early exit from Saturday's preseason game.

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a hot start on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, but they did lose a member of their secondary in the process. Per a tweet from the Chiefs' official Twitter account, cornerback Rashad Fenton suffered a groin injury and is out for the rest of the game.

During the second quarter of Kansas City's home preseason contest, Fenton was slow to get up after a play and took a subsequent visit to the sideline blue medical tent. After that, he exited gingerly from the tent for the sideline and stuck around there for a brief moment before heading back to the locker room. Very shortly thereafter, the Chiefs ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Some of Steve Spagnuolo's starting defense had already been off the field at the time. 

Fenton, who has played in 42 games with the Chiefs and has career totals of 99 tackles, 18 passes broken up, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, underwent offseason surgery on his shoulder. Starting training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Fenton was recently activated off of PUP and practiced with the team to close out camp. This week, he spoke about getting back out on the field and also said he felt "100%" healthy heading into Saturday's game. 

"It’s great, I’m not going to lie," Fenton said of returning. "I love the feeling. The only way to feel the energy of the team is to be out there with them, working with them, going through phase with them, it’s great.”

Spagnuolo was also glad to get his fourth-year veteran safety back: 

“Listen, Rashad’s feisty," Spagnuolo said. "It’s good to get him back. When he had the surgery back in the offseason, and I did the math, I wasn’t so sure that we’d get him for now. So, I’m excited that we got him when I think was a little bit early. He’s been out doing a good job. He’s a little rusty. He’s got to knock the rust off, but I thought he’s done a pretty good job.”

Without Fenton on the field, the Chiefs will focus on the development of rookies such as Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. The club's secondary is undoubtedly one of the youngest in football, and even 25-year-old Fenton is still relatively early in his NFL career. For the sake of the team, it will be hoping for good news on Fenton's injury moving forward.

