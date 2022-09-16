Skip to main content

Andy Reid Provides Injury Updates After Win Against Chargers

Heading into Thursday's game a bit banged up, the Chiefs didn't escape Week 2's game fully healthy.

The Kansas City Chiefs took a while to get going on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers but once they did, the club was solid enough down the stretch to secure a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Much like with the team's Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, however, Kansas City wasn't able to escape with a clean bill of health. 

Three players suffered notable injuries during the Chiefs' win. In his postgame press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receivers Mecole Hardman (ankle) and Justin Watson (shoulder), as well as defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf), got hurt against Los Angeles. Danna, in particular, got injured late and was ruled out thereafter. Reid describes his injury as a strained calf. Prior to his exit, Danna hadn't recorded a tackle in the game.

With the Chiefs attempting to drive down the field early in the third quarter, Hardman limped off the field gingerly and had his ankle taped up before coming back into the game, logging a target, then exiting again. Upon his re-entry shortly thereafter, he did haul in a critical third-down reception to keep the Chiefs' drive alive. In all, the fourth-year wideout caught three passes for 49 yards.

Watson, who dealt with a chest injury throughout the week but did progress to being a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, appeared to have gotten hurt on the Chargers' late-game onside kick attempt. The Chiefs' offseason free agency signee caught his first touchdown as a member of the team in the third quarter on a long-distance strike from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Watson finished behind only Travis Kelce in receiving yards on the team (50 to Kelce's 51).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking of Mahomes, he was spotted walking gingerly on multiple occasions during Thursday night's broadcast but wasn't mentioned by Reid postgame in regards to injuries. Mahomes fully participated in practice all week with a left wrist injury and took some lower-body hits against the Chargers, but all appears to be well for him now. Coming up, Kansas City gets nearly a week-and-a-half of rest before a Sept. 25 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Read More: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 27-24 Win Over the Chargers

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out the play before the snap against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 27-24 Win Over the Chargers

By Jordan Foote
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) celebrates while leaving the field after the win over the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Chargers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Ishmael Hyman (5) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (2) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Activate Two Players for Game Against Chargers

By Jordan Foote
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores the game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Week 2 Preview and Predictions

By Jordan Foote
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Will Soon Find Out What Jaylen Watson Is Made Of

By Jordan Foote
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

By Jordan Foote
Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates while leaving the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Need to Trust Their Defensive Line in Week 2

By Zack Eisen
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a 34 yard field goal from the hold of punter Tommy Townsend (5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Rule Kicker Harrison Butker Out Against Chargers

By Jordan Foote