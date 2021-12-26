Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Exits Game vs. Steelers With Injury

Early in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited the game near the end of the team's opening drive of the second half.

After being preliminarily examined on the Chiefs' sideline, Edwards-Helaire went to the locker room and was shortly deemed questionable to return. The first early indication of the injury is that it's a collarbone issue.

At the time of Edwards-Helaire's injury, the Chiefs' 2020 first-round pick had nine carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for four yards. The team's other two running backs, Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams, will relieve him in his absence.

This story is being updated.