    December 26, 2021
    Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Exits Game vs. Steelers With Injury

    The Chiefs' 2020 first-round pick suffered a collarbone injury in the third quarter.
    Early in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited the game near the end of the team's opening drive of the second half.

    After being preliminarily examined on the Chiefs' sideline, Edwards-Helaire went to the locker room and was shortly deemed questionable to return. The first early indication of the injury is that it's a collarbone issue.

    At the time of Edwards-Helaire's injury, the Chiefs' 2020 first-round pick had nine carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for four yards. The team's other two running backs, Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams, will relieve him in his absence.

    This story is being updated.

    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
