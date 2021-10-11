    • October 11, 2021
    Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Exits Game vs. Bills With Injury

    The Chiefs' second-year running back was forced out of action during the team's game against the Buffalo Bills.
    After picking up a gain of 11 yards to move the chains during the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited with an injury.

    The Chiefs' second-year halfback and 2020 first-round draft pick was carried off the field by teammates Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams, then promptly went into the medical tent. The injury seems to have stemmed from his leg taking an awkward angle while getting wrapped up on a tackle. 

    Edwards-Helaire entered the medical tent shortly thereafter. At the time of his injury, he had carried the ball seven times for 13 yards and hauled in that lone catch before exiting the contest. With 7:12 left in the third quarter, the NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast cut to Edwards-Helaire heading to the Chiefs' locker room where he presumably began to undergo further testing.

    Moments later, it was announced that Edwards-Helaire was officially being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He's been designated as having a knee injury. It remains to be seen how severe the nature of the injury is, but a player being ruled out so quickly normally isn't a great sign.

    Without Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs will primarily turn to Williams and Jerick McKinnon to carry the bulk of the carries on offense. Williams has had some solid moments with the team and played significant snaps in the past, and McKinnon's star shined bright during this year's preseason. Replacing a No. 1 back is never easy, but the Chiefs do have some talent in the reserves.

    Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
