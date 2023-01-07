Chiefs vs. Raiders: Week 18 Preview and Predictions

Following their Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs have another AFC West foe on the docket this week as they're facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

These two teams' seasons are trending in opposite directions, as Kansas City is looking to end the regular season on a high note in preparation for the postseason while Las Vegas is looking to do it simply for pride heading into the offseason. Don't let a 6-10 record fool you, though, as the Raiders gave the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers a legitimate scare just under a week ago. If the Chiefs get a win and secure a first-round bye with a win on Saturday, it'll likely be the result of a hard-fought game.

How will today's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: While I’d be surprised if new Raiders starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham puts up a performance nearly as good as he did in his debut last week, the Chiefs rarely seem to make it look easy. Still, with the one-seed and first-round bye guaranteed on the other side of a win over the Raiders, KC absolutely must leave Las Vegas with a victory. I believe in the growth of the Chiefs’ young defense, and even with the last fumes of regular season offense, Mahomes and Co. will score enough to get it done.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Raiders 24

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs have a history of being far from guaranteed to cover against clearly inferior opponents, and my pick for Saturday's game pushes the envelope in that regard. With that said, Kansas City understands what's ahead with a win: the AFC's only first-round bye. That bye week, regardless of any possible AFC Championship Game path being a little wonky, is extremely valuable. The Raiders put up an impressive fight in Week 17 and could put the Chiefs on upset alert, but I'd be shocked if that happened. Kansas City wins comfortably here in a game that may look closer in the final box score than on film throughout the afternoon.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 21

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are undefeated in Las Vegas. A loss to a Jarrett Stidham-led Raiders team with the one-seed on the line would be about as disappointing of a loss in the Patrick Mahomes era as they can get. The defense should be able to get after Stidham and force a few turnovers in this one. It will be up to the special teams and offense to make this a double-digit win and not give the ball back to the Raiders. I have a feeling the Chiefs will come out strong and play mistake-free football. Travis Kelce is due for a touchdown or two and Mahomes will cement his MVP status, giving the Chiefs that one-seed.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Raiders 17

Zack Eisen: The Chiefs are in a position to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC; all they need to do is win on Saturday. It’ll be a different quarterback than Chiefs fans are used to seeing, as Las Vegas made the switch from Derek Carr to Jarrett Stidham before their game against the 49ers — a game in which Stidham performed very well. Combined with the Raiders’ weapons, this will be a solid test for the Chiefs’ defense entering the postseason. Patrick Mahomes can all but lock up his second league MVP with a good performance and a win on Saturday. More importantly, the Chiefs know what’s at stake.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 20

Conner Christopherson: It’s the last Chiefs game of the regular season and they need a win for the one-seed against a Raiders team that benched Derek Carr. Naturally, this game will be close. If it isn’t, then the Chiefs will have some sort of momentum heading into the playoffs. This game should be a nice bow on a fantastic year for Patrick Mahomes alongside his 2nd MVP campaign, a season in which the Chiefs can earn a playoff bye yet again. A crazy five-year stretch for the Chiefs, indeed.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 28

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: By now, the Chiefs should specialize in these types of situations: for the fourth time in five weeks, Kansas City is involved in a game in which their opponent is basically playing for next season. The first-round bye — all the more important when you consider the dings and injuries of the 17-week season thus far — is in play with just a win. Kansas City has long proven it won’t get many blowouts but knowing how many tweaks it must make to sharpen up for the postseason, expect the Chiefs to take full advantage of this opportunity.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 22

