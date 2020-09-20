Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Predictions

The Arrowhead Report Roundtable is back for Week 2 to give its score predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs' first AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joshua Brisco: The Chargers have given the Chiefs some pushback in the Mahomes era, and with their immense amount of talent across the defense, it's easy to see why they should have something to say in Sunday's matchup as well. Ultimately, I still can't see the LA offense keeping up with even an average day from the Chiefs. I'll be extremely interested to see how L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and Antonio Hamilton hold up in a cornerback group without Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland, and I'm a bit worried about who will cover Austin Ekeler if the Chiefs still don't trust Willie Gay Jr. Regardless, barring an absolute meltdown in those two spots, I think the Chiefs still win this game with a two-possession final score but a controlling victory, similar to their Week 1 win over the Texans.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 17.

Tucker Franklin: Although the Chiefs were hit by injuries in Week 1, compared to other teams around the league, Kansas City seems healthy. Even though cornerback Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland will be out for the game, I believe the Chiefs' secondary can make it through with L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton. The Chargers have seen many more injuries on their defense, specifically to key players such as Derwin James, Drue Tranquill and Joey Bosa. While Bosa is expected to play Sunday, James and Tranquill are out for the season.

For a further in-depth conversation about the matchup, I talked to Fernando Ramirez of ChargerReport on Friday's preview episode of Roughing the Kicker.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Chargers 10

Conner Christopherson: The Chargers' defense has given Mahomes the most trouble so far in his young career, and it's not hard to see why. With good to great talent at every level of the defense and a good defensive coordinator, the Chargers defense is always a tough ask. The issue for the Chargers this year, however, is that their offense looks to be a bottom-of-the-barrel unit this year. Against the paltry Bengals defense, a defense that gave up 35 points to the Browns, the Chargers only managed to struggle to 16 points. The news got even worse for the Chargers with their starting center, Mike Pouncey, being lost for the season (news that will make Chris Jones salivate, I bet). It's hard to see the Chargers' offense keeping up with the Chiefs offense even if the Chargers defense gives the Chiefs more trouble than usual, so the Chiefs should pull away for a win.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 13

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs are missing three players on defense, but it won’t even matter against an anemic Chargers offensive attack. This one shouldn’t be very close and may very well be one of the more lopsided games of the week. Hopefully, Andy Reid will get back to establishing the fun instead of establishing the run.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Chargers 13

Sam Hays: While the Chargers' defense has a legit pass-rushing duo with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram along with a legit cornerback trio consisting of Casey Hayward, Chris Harris and Desmond King, they will still be unable to contain the Chiefs' offense. On top of that, the Chargers offense looks to be really rough. Expect the Chiefs' defense to have a good day.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 17

Joe Andrews: With the absence of Charvarius Ward, Alex Okafor and Khalen Saunders due to injury, the Kansas City Chiefs defense could see struggles against the Los Angeles Chargers – especially at cornerback. With L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Antonio Hamilton and BoPete Keyes, depth at the position isn’t necessarily the most experienced. This could present some challenges if the defensive line allows Tyrod Taylor extended time to air out the ball. With Chris Jones and Frank Clark, that probably won’t happen, leaving the game up to Patrick Mahomes and company. The Chiefs offense is probably a little hungry, too.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 14

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs' offense has struggled vs. the Chargers of late, but that didn’t stop them from going 2-0 in their matchups last season. Tyrod Taylor won’t turn the ball over like Philip Rivers, but he also won’t put up a ton of points, as was evident in the Chargers' 16-13 squeaker against the Bengals in Week 1. The Chiefs will score at least 30 points almost every week, and I don’t think the Chargers will be able to keep up. Mahomes and company will be out to prove something this week. The offense will take advantage of their team speed, the defense will stay steady, special teams will continue to shine and the Chiefs will be victorious.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Chargers 20

Jacob Harris: The Chiefs will win again. They are better than the Chargers, which is the biggest reason they will win. It will be two victories in a row for the Chiefs, which is known as a “winning streak” in sports circles.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Chargers 21