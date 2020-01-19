Insane Patrick Mahomes Touchdown Run Stakes Chiefs to 21-17 Halftime Lead

Chiefs Digest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs fell behind by double-digits in the first half of the AFC Championship game against Tennessee but the highlight-reel play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes the put Kanas City ahead 21-17 at halftime.

Mahomes finished the first half 14-of-20 for 172 yards and two scores through the air but it was a 27-yard touchdown run right before halftime that put Kansas City ahead and stunned the Arrowhead Stadium crowd. He also led two scoring drives in the final 6:39 of the second quarter comprising 14 plays and covering 144 yards.

On second-and-10 from the Tennessee 27-yard line with 23 seconds remaining in the half, Mahomes dropped back to pass. He didn't see an open target, but he did find running room to his left and dashed out of the pocket.

Mahomes raced to the sideline, initially appearing to look to step out of bounds and stop the clock. But once he dodged the tackle of Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans, Mahomes founding plenty of daylight and tiptoed down the sideline. 

Inside the 10-yard Mahomes cut back inside toward the end zone, dragging a couple of Tennessee defenders with him the final few yards in the end zone.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mahomes covered 64 yards on the scramble.

The play was one of a handful of highlight-reel plays from Mahomes in the first half. He connected with receiver Tyreek Hill on two touchdown scores, including an 8-yard shovel pass in the first quarter and a 20-yard strike in the second quarter that pulled Kansas City within 17-14. 

Hill led the Chiefs with four catches for 52 yards in the first half. Mahomes led Kansas City in rushing with 36 yards on three scrambles.

