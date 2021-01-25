Patrick Mahomes Ready For Challenge Tom Brady, Buccaneers Bring

After the Kansas City Chiefs 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. were already prepared to move on.

Knowing what lied ahead of them after they took down the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were already focused on the next challenge.

Mahomes said after the game facing Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be a challenge but he is excited for the chance to face off against the best to ever to it.

"The Super Bowl is the Super Bowl," Mahomes said. "Being able to go up against one of the greatest — if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl is going to be a great experience for me. To go out there and have a chance to repeat and get to do it against the best, I mean, it's something special and I'm excited for the opportunity."

Mahomes had one of the best postseason games of his young career as his 325 passing yards Sunday was a new career-high in the playoffs. But that wasn't the only milestone accomplished against the Bills.

His three touchdown passes tonight boosted his career postseason total to 17 which propelled him past Russell Wilson (16) for most postseason touchdown passes in a player's first four seasons in NFL history.

While there are plenty of accolades to praise, for Mahomes — and more than likely the majority of this team — the AFC Championship celebration won't last long.

Mahomes said he'll begin to turn the page to focus on the Buccaneers tomorrow after taking the night to enjoy the win.

"I'll start looking at film tomorrow," Mahomes said. "We're in COVID protocol so I can't really do much but celebrate with Brittany and my brother but I'll be excited to do that tonight. But our goal from the beginning of the season was to win the Super Bowl, not to get to it so I'll be on the film tomorrow."