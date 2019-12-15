Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Broncos in Week 15

Matt Derrick
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris (27) and linebacker Joe Jones (43) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) stiff arms Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs back onto the field after catching a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) slips while running against Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) celebrates after catching a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) and inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) and defensive end Demone Harris (52) and free safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
