Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Broncos in Week 15

Matt Derrick
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris (27) and linebacker Joe Jones (43) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) stiff arms Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs back onto the field after catching a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) slips while running against Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) celebrates after catching a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) and inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) and defensive end Demone Harris (52) and free safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Leaves with Chest Injury vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

Okafor injured picking up a sack against Denver quarterback Drew Lock

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce sets NFL Mark with Fourth-Straight 1,000-yard Season

Matt Derrick

Kelce shared record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end with Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen

Chiefs-Broncos Keys and Matchups: Chiefs Look To Continue Win Streak vs. Surging Broncos

Regan Creswell

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock leads the suddenly hot Broncos against the division leading Chiefs in Arrowhead.

Drew Lock Hopes To Avoid Same Fate As Joe Flacco vs. Chiefs

Regan Creswell

The Chiefs aim to take advantage of a banged up offensive line and turn up the pressure on the Broncos' new toy at quarterback, rookie Drew Lock.

Chiefs' Speed Creates Matchup Problems vs. Broncos' Defense

Regan Creswell

Kansas City can exploit the Broncos' ailing defense by using their speed to win matchups.

Frank Clark Returns to Practice, Heading in Right Direction to Play vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

Clark has another appointment with a specialist regarding a stomach illness, but his Friday return to practice sends a positive signal regarding

QB Patrick Mahomes Throwing Hand “Doing Better” as Chiefs Prepare for Broncos

Matt Derrick

Mahomes says the bruising, swelling in his right hand settled down, allowing him to throw the ball comfortable in Wednesday's practice

Chiefs DE Frank Clark Consulting Special for Stomach Ailment

Matt Derrick

Clark suffered a relapse of stomach issue that limited him to 31 snaps in victory over the New England Patriots

Snap Counts: Spencer Ware Leads Backfield Rotation in Chiefs' Win Over Patriots

Matt Derrick

New arrival Spencer Ware led Chiefs backs with 31 carries, serving as the offense's third-down back and picking up more work in the second half

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Bruise, but No Break in Right Hand

Matt Derrick

Chiefs expect Mahomes to play in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, but head coach Andy Reid want to see how the quarterback's right hand progress in next few days