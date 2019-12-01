Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Raiders in Week 13

Matt Derrick
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is introduced before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the replay board during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a pass as Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) looks on during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs for a touchdown against Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) and free safety Curtis Riley (35) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass as Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) poses for a photo while running out of bounds during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after running in for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after running in for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after an interception for a touchdown by free safety Juan Thornhill (not pictured) during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
