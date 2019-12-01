Chiefs
Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Raiders in Week 13

Matt Derrick
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is introduced before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the replay board during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a pass as Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) looks on during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs for a touchdown against Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) and free safety Curtis Riley (35) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass as Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) poses for a photo while running out of bounds during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after running in for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after running in for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after an interception for a touchdown by free safety Juan Thornhill (not pictured) during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Day Live: Chiefs Hosting Oakland Raiders with AFC West Lead on the Line

Matt Derrick
0

Chiefs can claim a virtual lock on AFC West title and improve playoff position with a victory over division rival Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs Looks To Carry the Load for Raiders Against Chiefs

Regan Creswell
0

Raiders rely on rookie Jacobs to key their offense, relieving the pressure off QB Derek Carr

Maxx Crosby, Oakland Raiders' Defense Hope To Slow Down Chiefs' Speedy Passing Game

Regan Creswell
0

Raiders lean on standout rookie DE Maxx Crosby to generate pass rush against QB Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' offense

Chiefs-Raiders Keys and Matchups: Rivalry Game Carries Big Playoff Implications

Regan Creswell
0

Kansas City returns home to face division-rival Oakland with lead in AFC West, playoff positioning on the line

Andy Reid Optimistic for WR Tyreek Hill to Play Against Raiders in Week 13

Matt Derrick
2 0

Hill left the team's last game against the Chargers with a hamstring injury, but Reid says he should know more about his star receiver's status after a workout on Tuesday

Healthy, Confident Frank Clark Seeks to Prove Himself in Season's Close

Matt Derrick
0

Clark feels he has a lot left to prove in 2019 after a pinched nerve limited his effectiveness starting the season

Report: Chiefs Sign DE Demone Harris, Waive DT Joey Ivie

Matt Derrick
1 0

Addition of Harris supplements defensive end position group ravaged by injuries this season

Community Projects Play Meaningful Role for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu

Matt Derrick
0

Chiefs players spending part of their bye week taking part in community service projects in the Kansas City area

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Spending Bye Week in Kansas City Prepping for Raiders

Matt Derrick
0

Mahomes and teammate Tyrann Mathieu stayed close to home during the bye week, taking part in community events before turning focus back to football

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, RB Damien Williams Exit with Injuries vs. Chargers

Matt Derrick
1 0

Hill questionable to return, while Williams and safety Jordan Lucas have both been ruled out for the remainder of the game