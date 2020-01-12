Chiefs Digest
Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Texans in Divisional Playoffs

Matt Derrick

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; A view of the Kansas City Chiefs logo and end zone before the game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) signs autographs for fans before the game against the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) greets Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) before the game between the Chiefs and the Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a play against the Houston Texans in the first half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Houston Texans in the first half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells (87) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a first down against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) against the Houston Texans in the first half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp;
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid yells to his team during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs DT Chris Jones Out vs. Texans

Jones missed practice Friday after tweaking his calf in Thursday's practice, according to head coach Andy Reid

Matt Derrick

Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense Squares Off vs. Surging Chiefs Defense

Deshaun Watson and his talented trio of receivers take on a Chiefs defense that found its groove in the second half of the season.

Regan Creswell

Chiefs Comeback to Roast Texans, Punch Return Ticket to AFC Title Game

Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game for the second-straight season after they rally from a 24-point deficit for a 53-31 win over the Houston Texans

Matt Derrick

Game Day Live Updates: Texans at Chiefs in Divisional Playoffs

The Chiefs enter the contest as 9.5-point favorites, but the Texans won the Week 6 matchup between the two clubs and have J.J. Watt back anchoring their defensive front

Matt Derrick

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Questionable vs. Texans

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Kelce suffered a bruised knee and Jones tweaked his calf, putting their availability for Sunday's playoff game up in the air

Matt Derrick

Back from Injury, Eric Fisher Leading Chiefs Offensive Line Into Postseason

Fisher's reliability was missing during his eight-game absence, but now the veteran is turning focus to three most important games of his season

Matt Derrick

Suspect Houston Texans Defense a Target for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

The Texans defense struggled in the second half of the season without J.J. Watt, but the Houston secondary remains a point of weakness

Regan Creswell

Matt Derrick

Chiefs-Texans Keys & Matchups: Electric Quarterbacks Battle for Trip to AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs host the Houston Texans in Sunday's Divisional Playoff game with a return trip to the AFC Championship on the line.

Regan Creswell

Matt Derrick