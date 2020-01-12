Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Texans in Divisional Playoffs
Matt Derrick
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; A view of the Kansas City Chiefs logo and end zone before the game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) signs autographs for fans before the game against the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) greets Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) before the game between the Chiefs and the Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a play against the Houston Texans in the first half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Houston Texans in the first half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells (87) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a first down against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) against the Houston Texans in the first half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid yells to his team during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.