Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 17-14 Victory Over Atlanta

Three things to think about after the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

For an NFL record seventh-straight game, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to win a game by one score as the Chiefs beat the visiting Falcons 17-14 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The win not only secured the top seed in the AFC but more than likely gave the Chiefs starters a week off for Week 17 before the scheduled bye week.

Here are three takeaways from this afternoon's barnburner.

1. They won.

It wasn't pretty. It was ugly. Probably the worst Chiefs game in the Mahomes era but they still won. Regardless of the margin of victory, Kansas City was able to win and that's all that matters. The Chiefs have the No. 1 seed and will get some much-needed rest.

2. The offense was out of sync.

The Chiefs struggled to put a scoring drive together until the end of the first half. Patrick Mahomes admitted after the game his signal-calling could've been better. From reads during plays to pre-snap alignment, Mahomes took the blame for the Chiefs' incohesive play. The quarterback still completed 54.5% of his passes for 278 passing yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

3. Travis Kelce continues to assert his dominance.

When he was needed the most, Travis Kelce was there. The best tight end in the game not only set the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season but he hauled in two clutch catches when Kansas City was driving with four minutes left in the game. Kelce has become the security blanket for this offense. His ability to get open when he needs to has proved to be one of his best assets. Kelce finished the game with seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.