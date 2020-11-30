Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 27-24 Victory Over the Buccaneers

The highly-anticipated quarterback matchup of Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes lived up to its billing as the Kansas City Chiefs were able to secure a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

After starting the game 17-0, the Buccaneers were able to make adjustments and give the Chiefs a scare but in the end, Kansas City was able to seal the game after Tampa Bay made it a three-point game.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

1. Tyreek Hill has to be double covered.

The Chiefs were able to pepper the Buccaneers early in the game with big plays to their No. 1 receiver. Hill announced his presence quickly with a backflip into the endzone and a peace sign. The 26-year-old had a huge first quarter with seven receptions, 203 yards and two touchdowns. Hill finished the game with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

2. The Chiefs have to clean things up when it comes to penalties.

This hasn't only been a problem today. Kansas City was penalized 10 times for 82 yards against the Buccaneers. Last week, the Chiefs were charged with 10 penalties for 94 yards. The penalties in both contests nearly cost them the game. Two roughing the passer penalties from Frank Clark helped Tampa Bay narrow the Chiefs' lead late in the game. It didn't matter either time because of the third takeaway.

3. Patrick Mahomes had another MVP moment.

I can't imagine anyone else leading in the MVP conversation after the pair of games Mahomes has had. The 25-year-old completed 37 of 49 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns. Beyond the box score, Mahomes was able to complete a game-sealing drive with two completions to milk the clock. As I've said for a while, "When the lights are on, so is Mahomes," and he showed that today. Patrick Mahomes is the MVP and there's nothing any other player can do about it.