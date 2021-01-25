GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 38-24 Win Over Buffalo

Three things to take away from the Kansas City Chiefs second-straight AFC Championship.
Author:
Publish date:

With their win 38-24 over the Bills in the AFC Championship, the Chiefs are moving on to their second-straight Super Bowl.

Both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had outstanding games en route to the Chiefs' fifth-straight playoff win.

Kelce hauled in 12 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns while Mahomes completed 29-of-38 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 172 yards on nine catches.

Here are three takeaways from Kansas City's conference championship-winning game.

1. You can't beat the Chiefs by kicking field goals.

Well, the Bills tried it and it didn't work. The Chiefs defense embraced the "bend don't break motto" and some questionable fourth-down decisions from Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott sealed the Bills fate before the clock hit zeros. Despite going for it on their first possession from midfield, Buffalo seemingly had a change of heart in the red zone. That change of heart cost the Bills the game and helped the Chiefs secure their first multi-score victory in months. 

2. Margin of victory has never — and will never — matter with this team.

Too much is made about the Chiefs only winning close games. While on the surface, it could have been concerning in the earlier portion of the season, it never was a big of a deal as people were making it out to be. Kansas City's defense has stepped up when it matters and the Chiefs offense has been able to ice games when they have to as well. With the experience Kansas City has in crunch time, I wouldn't bet on the Chiefs losing any time soon. 

3. When the Chiefs play their best, no one can beat them.

Kansas City showed that tonight. When this team is firing on all cylinders, no team — not even the "hottest team in football" — can stop these guys. Whether it's Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, the Chiefs offense is playing at their ceiling more consistently than they have all season. That spells bad news for opposing defenses. 

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
