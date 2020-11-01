SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Tommy Townsend's Successful Fake Punt Was a Few Weeks in The Making

Joe Andrews

Lined up in punt formation with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter, Kansas City Chiefs rookie punter Tommy Townsend was about to do something he hadn't done since his first year in high school at William R. Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. 

The former Florida Gator took the snap from long snapper James Winchester and instead of booting the ball away, he dropped back and threw a high pass directed towards Byron Pringle on the left side. The throw connected for 13 yards and was good enough for a Chiefs first down.

“Running out there, of course, I’m pumped that we had the opportunity to run a fake,” Townsend said. “But yeah, I got out there, we got the look we wanted and from then I was just thinking baby get it out there to him just like I’ve been doing all week the last couple weeks of practice. I got it out to Pringle, he made a nice catch and got a couple of yards.”

Townsend said the Chiefs had been preparing for the situation in practice over the last few weeks. A punt scenario on fourth and 4 from the Chiefs’ own 49-yard line met the criteria.

After a 2-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Byron Pringle fell four yards short of a first down, special teams coordinator Dave Toub and head coach Andy Reid brought the play out.

“Going into that punt I knew we were in that area to run that fake and check with Coach Toub before we went out for the punt,” Townsend said. “We got the call when we got out there, got the look and just went for it.”

Townsend’s single completion puts him past former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt’s career passing yardage. Colquitt was 1-for-2 in his career, gaining six yards. 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Through the Air or On the Ground, the Chiefs Offense Can Get it Done

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has found several ways to win games this season. Whether through the air or on the ground, Kansas City's offense continues to get it done.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Offense Will Take What They're Given

For the Kansas City Chiefs, this season has been about taking what they can get and that was no different for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense in their 35-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

With Numerous Contributors Against Jets, Complacency Isn't a Worry For Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t worried about his team becoming complacent after a 35-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joe Andrews

Three Takeaways from the Chiefs 35-9 Win Over the Jets

As the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 win over the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin gives his three takeaways from the win.

Tucker D. Franklin

Khalen Saunders, Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins Inactive Against Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tucker D. Franklin

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Following a commanding win against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the New York Jets and their 0-7 record into Arrowhead Stadium for the first meeting between the two teams since 2017. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable is back to give their predictions for this week's contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

Big Plays Optional: Tyreek Hill is Beating Defenses However He Needs To

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has gotten a lot of attention from defenses this year, leading to a "quiet" start to his 2020 season, still racking up six touchdowns and nearly 500 total yards from scrimmage.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

'Revenge Game' or Not, Le'Veon Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire Will Have the Jets Seeing Ghosts on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs are heavily favored over the New York Jets on Sunday, and the Chiefs' backfield of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell looks to be in line for a big day.

Mark Van Sickle

Harrison Butker Identifies Potential Reason for Missed PATs

Since hitting two tied for franchise-best 58-yard field goals against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been good, but not perfect.

Joe Andrews