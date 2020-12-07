Travis Kelce Remains Humble After Making History

With a 19-yard reception in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos, tight end Travis Kelce did something no other tight end has done before him.

The catch gave Kelce over 1,000 receiving yards this season and his fifth-straight 1,000 receiving yard season of his career.

After the game, Kelce spoke to the media about his accomplishment but remained humble in his answers.

"It's something cool to hang your hat on when the career is over, I would assume," Kelce said. "Right now, I'm just focused on the task at hand, trying to win football games. I'm going to enjoy this one for a night with the family and then from there just focus on Miami."

Kelce became the 26th receiver overall to collect five straight 1,000 receiving yard seasons. Out of the other 25 players to do so, eight are in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. But that wasn't the only achievement the tight end set on Sunday.

With his touchdown grab today, Kelce joins Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten as the only tight ends in NFL history to have at least five seasons with 80 or more receptions. Kelce is the first one to do so in consecutive seasons.

"I'm not the same without the 10 other guys on that football field playing their tail off to move the ball down the field," Kelce said. "I'm a firm believer that individual accolades are a bit overrated in this game."

Kelce was the Chiefs leading receiver Sunday as he recorded eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown en route to clinching Kansas City's sixth-straight playoff berth.

"I'm just appreciative of being here in Kansas City and having the consistency we've had over the past few years," Kelce said. "I'm fortunate. I'm just very fortunate to be here."