Tyrann Mathieu: 'I Leave With A Grateful Heart'

The Kansas City Chiefs' season is over, and it didn't come without one heck of a journey for everyone involved. Steve Spagnuolo's defense is no exception, as it experienced one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NFL history.

To begin the 2021 campaign, Kansas City was getting gashed by every team it faced. This was the result of gross levels of miscommunication combined with plenty of missed tackles, a lack of overall health and some personnel decisions that were questionable at best. Over time, Spagnuolo's unit got healthy, adjusted as needed and even welcomed defensive end Melvin Ingram in with open arms following a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. For as long as it looked like one of the worst groups in NFL history, the Chiefs' defense was one of the stingiest ones in the league.

This offseason, change very well could be on the horizon. As general manager Brett Veach tries to navigate the Chiefs' salary cap situation and strike a balance between retaining important talent and shedding weight as is necessary, two defenders come to mind: Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark.

Mathieu, who is slated to become a free agent, hasn't been able to come to terms with Kansas City on a contract extension and figures to be one of the highest-paid defensive backs in all of football on his next deal. After Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Mathieu was asked about whether he wants to remain a Chief and how likely he thinks that possibility is. Through plenty of emotions, he explained that he hopes to stay in Kansas City.

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“I hope so," Mathieu said. "Ever since I came here, I just try to be the right kind of teammate. I try to play my part. It’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team but I’m hoping it works out. I don’t have any control over that. I feel like everything that is within my control, I tried my best to handle it and do it with a smile. I love this team. I love this locker room. There are a lot of coaches I have great relationships with. I am hoping.”

On Monday morning, Mathieu responded to a tweet with a somewhat cryptic message:

Mathieu very well could be leaving the 2021 season behind him with a grateful heart but given his ongoing contract negotiations (or lack thereof) with the team, this development is noteworthy. The Chiefs had an opportunity to re-sign him before the beginning of the season and over time, there have been fewer and fewer updates on his long-term outlook in Kansas City. Head coach Andy Reid was asked about Mathieu in his Monday press conference, and he said he hadn't sat down with Veach yet to discuss the situation further.

Unlike Mathieu, Clark isn't supposed to hit the free agent market until after the 2023 season. With two years left on his current contract, Clark has cap hits of $26.3 million next season and $27.8M the following year. Although he was better this season than in 2020, the Chiefs may find that they can't afford to shell out top-shelf money for merely a solid or good player. They can save $12.7M against the cap while incurring a $13.6M dead cap charge if they cut Clark pre-June 1. He, too, was asked about whether he wants to remain a Chief. He was adamant but also acknowledged that football is indeed a business.

“Kansas City is home," Clark said. "I bought a house here. My daughter goes to school here. It’s home. I want to be here for the future, for the rest of my career but like you said, unfortunately, that’s the way business goes. Things don’t happen the way you want them to happen all the time. Offseason, I’ve got a lot of stuff to do. This season just ended. That is what the offseason is for. I’ll talk to God. I’m sure you will all be seeing in the media and stuff like that what’s going on. It won’t be hard to keep up with me. You are always trying to keep up with me anyway."

Both Mathieu and Clark clearly want to keep playing for the same organization they won a Super Bowl with just two years ago. With that said, it remains to be seen how the Chiefs are going to handle their offseason in regards to transactions and financials. The case for re-signing Mathieu makes a good deal of sense, as does the case for Kansas City moving on from Clark. Clark summed it up in the best way, though: Things don't happen the way you want them to happen all the time.