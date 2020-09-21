SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Tyreek Hill Breaks Down 54-Yard Touchdown Reception Against Chargers

Joe Andrews

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill found himself on the receiving end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ longest offensive play this season which happened against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

With 12:58 remaining in regulation, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back about five yards before throwing the ball from his own 37-yard line to the Chargers’ 10-yard line.

Hill took the ball from there, turning the play into a 54-yard touchdown, bringing the Chiefs back into what ended up being a 23-20 overtime win.

“I kind of knew he was going to throw it,” Hill said. “I’m like, I’m the receiver on that route. Pat, he does a good job just trusting us down the field, just trusting us being able to make a play over those DB’s. I was fortunate enough to be on the other end of it.”

As Hill fell to the ground in the endzone, it appeared he took off his helmet in celebration.

It could’ve warranted an unsportsmanlike penalty that would’ve made it tougher for the Chiefs to make the 2-point conversion that followed, but nothing was called by the officials.

It could’ve been from the benefit of the doubt, as Hill told reporters post-game.

“Actually, when I fell, my helmet came off,” Hill said. “I would never take my helmet off. I feel like when I’m on the field, it’s my responsibility to always keep my helmet on. That’s one of Coach Reid’s biggest pet peeves, him and [offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy], taking your helmet off after the touchdown. I would never do that. If it did look like that, I can promise you I didn’t take my helmet off. It was coming off. My helmet came off.”

