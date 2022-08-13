What to Look For in the Chiefs’ First Preseason Game

Despite it being "just" the preseason, there's plenty to keep an eye on in KC's first game.

The Kansas City Chiefs unofficially kick off their 2022 season on the road against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The first preseason game doesn’t typically provide a chance to watch the starters a lot, but it will showcase some talent that hasn’t been widely seen to this point. With that in mind, here are some things to keep an eye on during the game.

How much will the starters actually play?

Andy Reid says that his starters are going to play, but can that be trusted? It’s been well documented that the grass at Soldier Field in Chicago isn’t the most well-maintained in the league. Would Reid really risk an injury to one of his key players in week one of the preseason?

Even though Reid said his quarterbacks would each get one quarter, it seems more reasonable that Patrick Mahomes will only get one series at most. There is speculation in regards to whether he will even play at all. Stars such as Travis Kelce and Chris Jones may get similar treatments — either one series or not playing at all. Kansas City needs to be smart with its superstar players.

The case could be made for rookie starters getting extended playing time to get more reps. The first unofficial depth chart had cornerback Trent McDuffie and wide receiver Skyy Moore listed as starters while defensive end George Karlaftis was second-team behind Mike Danna.

Rookies to watch

The names listed above — McDuffie, Moore and Karlaftis — will be featured players that Chiefs Kingdom should be excited to see out on the field. Who are some other rookies to keep an eye on heading into the first preseason game?

Isiah Pacheco has jumped to the top of the list during training camp. He has garnered more practice time with the first-team offense than many projected and he is set to be the club's starting kick returner. Will Pacheco get most of the first half playing time? How will Reid use him and will he run a pretty basic offense as the Chiefs slowly begin to unleash the beast? Pacheco will be a must-watch player against the Bears.

Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams will be secondary pieces to watch after the starters come out. They could log a large amount of snaps and are interesting players who could have their names called often once the regular season rolls around. Nazeeh Johnson and Jaylen Watson could also see significant playing time against the Bears.

Leo Chenal is another player I will be keeping a close eye on. He likely wants to show off his physicality, and getting plenty of reps at the linebacker position during the preseason will give him opportunities to do so.

Wide receiver battle

It seems like the starters at wideout are locked in at this point. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Skyy Moore will be those who you see out there most of the time. The fight for the last few spots will be one of the most interesting battles of the preseason.

Cornell Powell has shown up big this past week at training camp. The fifth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft seems like he has taken a step in the right direction and could be a possession receiver that makes the tough catches over the middle. Josh Gordon still has something to prove, as the Chiefs kept him around after a forgettable 2021 campaign. If there is anything left in the tank there, Gordon will need to show it and that starts against the Bears.

Justin Watson is a name that has been popping up a lot throughout training camp. Will he become a household name by the end of the preseason? It’s tough to tell at this point. Daurice Fountain and Corey Coleman round out the list of players who have a realistic shot to make the roster. Fountain has experience on special teams and has been given an opportunity in the past. If he can continue to grind, he may find himself in the mix for a roster spot again. Coleman is facing an uphill battle but will get a chance to show if he has anything left to offer.

Along the defensive line, watch for Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. These are two players who were recently added to the Chiefs' roster through free agency, and they are aiming to add depth to a front that was seen as a liability heading into the offseason.

Week one in the preseason will everyone an idea of the depth the Chiefs have acquired during the offseason. The rookie additions, along with the free agents, will have plenty of time to shine during the preseason. At the end of the day, it’s up to those players to prove that they deserve spots on the roster. That work officially starts today against the Bears.