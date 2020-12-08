SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Why Didn't the Chiefs Challenge Tyreek Hill's Near-Touchdown?

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill found himself on the receiving end of two passes that could’ve been touchdowns against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Though the second was called back due to a holding penalty against Nick Allegretti in the fourth quarter, the first was never signaled by the game's officials. 

Almost five minutes into the second frame, Hill was the receiving end of what could’ve been a 40-yard score on 3rd and 10. Hill bobbled the initial touch and didn't appear to think he made the catch, though later replays showed that the ball never hit the ground.

The referees ruled the play as an incomplete pass, forcing the Chiefs to bring out their punt unit. 

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed the unusual turn of events and explained why they didn't attempt to challenge the missed call.

“They were on it right when they saw it, and that was right when we were punting the ball,” Reid said. “It was a bang-bang thing and we didn’t have time to look at it before we kicked the ball.”

Reid said he checked with Hill after the play and Hill did not believe he had the reception, leaving way for punter Tommy Townsend to send the ball away.

As that happened, the two recognized the mistake through the replay in the stadium.

“I’ve never had a receiver that didn’t know he caught the ball,” Reid said. “He came off and said he didn’t catch it, and I probably should’ve caught on to that just a little bit longer to look at the replay. I’ve been doing this a couple of years, I’ve never had that situation. It was a new experience for me, I’ll try to be better the next time with it.”

