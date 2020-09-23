SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Sam Hays

The Kansas City Chiefs survived a scare on Sunday in their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, led by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in his pro debut. Herbert performed admirably, but a couple of rookie mistakes and with a couple of poor playcalling decisions were enough to give the Chiefs a 2-0 start to the season.

Here are the advanced numbers, such as expected points added (EPA), success rate, and completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) for the game on Ben Baldwin's stats website, rbsdm.com. The Chiefs' passing game was a big part of the victory, getting 356 total yards and 8.9 EPA on dropbacks (scrambles included) compared to 71 yards and -0.7 EPA on designed runs. That gap would only have widened if not for the four drops they had, along with the numerous penalties that took away big plays.

The top five players of the game for EPA (offense-only) were Patrick Mahomes (8.9), Austin Ekeler (7.0), Justin Herbert (6.5), Mecole Hardman (3.9) and Travis Kelce (3.6). 

Another interesting aspect of the game was that Darwin Thompson, the Chiefs' 2019 sixth-round pick, played a more efficient game than Clyde Edwards-Helaire, their 2020 first-round pick. Thompson had 2.3 EPA, 5.3 yards per carry and a 50% success rate on his runs compared to Edwards-Helaire's -2.7 EPA, 3.8 yards per carry and a 20% success rate on his runs. Obviously, Edwards-Helaire is more talented and had a great Week 1, but this is a feather in the cap for Thompson and hopefully leads to more playing time for him.

For some league-wide metrics, the Chiefs are off to a slower start to the season, with the 10th-ranked offense and the 21st-ranked defense for EPA per play, but a more positive note is that they have jumped from 15th to seventh in early-down passing rate after having the fifth-highest early-down passing rate of Week 2 (around 62-63%). While it isn't the incredible 67% they had last season when they broke the single-season record for early-down passing rate, it is a step in the right direction after their 49% early-down passing rate in Week 1.

For more Kansas City Chiefs analytics and analysis, follow @SIChiefs and @WichitaChiefSam on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs' Linebackers Remain a Big Area of Concern For Their Defense

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, a common position group is garnering criticism for their performance.

Tucker D. Franklin

Harrison Butker is the Best Kicker in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is the best kicker in the NFL, and he proved it again with another game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mark Van Sickle

Andy Reid: L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton 'Respectable' Against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton played through through 99% of the Chiefs’ defensive plays against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sneed recorded 6 tackles (5 solo, 1 assist) while Fenton accounted for 3 tackles (2 solo, 1 assist).

Joe Andrews

Harrison Butker Discusses Game-Winning Field Goal

When Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker trotted from the sideline on the new turf at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the game-winning field goal in overtime, he didn't know he was going to get three shots at it.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Defeat Chargers Behind a Generational Talent... at Kicker

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday thanks to a career performance by one of the best to ever play his position: kicker Harrison Butker

Taylor Witt

Week 2 Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for their first game at the newly built SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the game as the Chiefs try and go 2-0 for the fourth straight season.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

TuckerFranklin

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' Overtime Win Against the Chargers

After a lackluster performance, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to sneak out of SoFi Stadium with a 23-20 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin gives his takeaways from the game.

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Reacts to Harrison Butker's 58-Yard Game-Winner Against Chargers

Sitting at the 35-yard line, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker put up what would’ve been a game-winning 53-yard kick in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers. Then he did it two more times.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes Takes Responsibility For Slow Start

After the Kansas City Chiefs' lackluster performance led to a 23-20 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took responsibility for the team's sluggish start.

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Offers Perspective on Justin Herbert's Unexpected Debut

All week long, the Chiefs had prepared for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. When the Chargers stepped out for the first series of the game, rookie Justin Herbert was behind center instead.

Joe Andrews