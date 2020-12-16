GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Miami Dolphins 33-27

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins?
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs jumped to 12-1 after escaping a close one in Miami against the Dolphins, winning the game 33-27. Patrick Mahomes had an up-and-down game, making many great plays throughout the game but having his stat line ruined by three interceptions. 

With the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Buffalo Bills later on Sunday, the Chiefs are now in position for the AFC's No. 1 seed, even if they lose to the New Orleans Saints this coming Sunday or the Atlanta Falcons the following Sunday. The Chiefs' next game will be against the Saints in the Superdome with potentially the return of quarterback Drew Brees, though that is all up in the air. If Brees is unable to play, the Chiefs will likely get to see Taysom Hill with Jameis Winston as his backup. 

Here are the advanced numbers from the Chiefs' win over the Dolphins and the season so far from Ben Baldwin's rbsdm.com.

EPA = Expected Points Added, SR = Success Rate, 1st% = First Down Rate

EPA = Expected Points Added, SR = Success Rate, 1st% = First Down Rate

The Chiefs' offense was quite poor, especially on early downs with both the passes and runs. Thankfully, the late-down offense was huge with 10 of the 12 plays being passes. For the Dolphins, their late-down offense was poor while their early-down passing was solid, adding five expected points, an amazing amount for early downs.

Chiefs 2020 W14 Dolphins Players EPA

It was another huge day for Travis Kelce, who had 5.6 EPA and a 70% success rate on 10 targets, and Tyreek Hill, who had 5.1 EPA and a 50% success rate on eight touches. It was also a good day for the third option, Sammy Watkins, who had 3.3 EPA and a 67% success rate on just three targets. For the Dolphins, Mike Gesicki was the one dominant option for Miami, with a 6.6 EPA and 57% success rate across seven targets. Everyone else on the Dolphins, besides Tua Tagovailoa, failed to exceed 2.0 EPA. 

CPOE = Completion Percentage Over Expectation (Completion Percentage minus Expected Completion Percentage), QBR = ESPN's Quarterback Rating metric

CPOE = Completion Percentage Over Expectation (Completion Percentage minus Expected Completion Percentage), QBR = ESPN's Quarterback Rating metric

Patrick Mahomes has obviously had much better performances than this one, but it's also not his worst one either. The three interceptions were rough, but outside of those three picks, which took 17.7 EPA away from his total, he had 25.5 EPA, a very high total. The good-looking number for Mahomes is his CPOE, which reached 6.1 with his 70.6% completion percentage. For the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa added 4.8 EPA over a huge 63 play sample size. 

Chiefs 2020 W14 Dolphins Biggest Plays

Three of the four most-impactful plays of the game were Patrick Mahomes' three interceptions, while the other one was Mecole Hardman's punt return touchdown. The fifth- and sixth-most impactful were a pair of Tyreek Hill touchdowns, while the eighth and 10th were 20+ yard passes to Hill and Travis Kelce. Only one of the top 10 plays of the game came with the Dolphins' offense on the field, a Tua Tagovailoa 29-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki. 

Chiefs 2020 W14 Dolphins Win Probability

The win probability for this game was quite interesting. The Chiefs started out with a 75.5% win probability and, after a rough first quarter, the Dolphins actually had a win probability advantage in some early parts of the second quarter. It didn't last for too long though, as the Chiefs had an 80.5% win probability at halftime and a 98.3% win probability within the first three minutes of the second half. It dropped just below 90% again in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter before going back up as the game came to a close.

NFL Team Tiers 2020 Week 14 10-90 WP

For the team tiers, the Chiefs remain the best team in the NFL and the Packers are just behind them. The Steelers and Bills are pretty close to each other for third and fourth, with the Browns and the Saints, the Chiefs' next opponent, coming in fifth and sixth.

Chiefs 2020 W14 Early Down Pass Rate Chart

The Chiefs have now jumped into second in early-down passing rate, finally passing the Seattle Seahawks and now only trailing the Houston Texans. The Chiefs threw on 68% of early downs this week, while the Seahawks threw on just 50% of early downs. This brings the Chiefs to a 62.1% early-down pass rate on the season, while the Texans stand at 62.7%. 

NFL Team Tiers 2020 Week 14 10-90 WP

Finally, we have quarterback rankings by EPA and CPOE. Aaron Rodgers has gotten some separation from Mahomes for first in the EPA+CPOE composite score rankings, but Mahomes is still quite close to him in that race. Third, fourth and fifth in EPA+CPOE composite score are some other top AFC quarterbacks likely to make the playoffs with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans. Neither are anywhere near Rodgers and Mahomes though.

For more Kansas City Chiefs analytics and analysis, follow @SIChiefs and @WichitaChiefSam on Twitter.

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Miami Dolphins 33-27

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Comparing Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes' Season Stats

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Don't Take the Chiefs' Dominance of the AFC West for Granted

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball past Miami Dolphins free safety Brandon Jones (29) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Forget Best Tight End, Travis Kelce is the Best Receiver in the League

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops back to pass as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) pressures during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Take Sole Possession of No. 1 Seed in AFC

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs the ball past Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins (86) after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Tyrann Mathieu Wants the Defense to Finish Stronger

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes, Offense Recover Despite Early Miscues Against Miami

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeat the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Win Fifth-Straight AFC West Division Title

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 33-27 Win Over the Dolphins