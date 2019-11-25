Chiefs
Andy Reid Optimistic for WR Tyreek Hill to Play Against Raiders in Week 13

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill played just seven snaps before exiting with a hamstring injury in the team's last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but head coach Andy Reid says he's optimistic for Hill's prospects of playing against Oakland.

“I'll see him tomorrow, how he handles things,” Reid said. “He'll get out and move around a little bit tomorrow.”

Hill received treatment on his right hamstring from athletic trainers on the sideline and briefly exited it to the locker room. He later returned to watch the remainder of the game on the sidelines in uniform.

Reid said Rick Burkholder, the club's vice president of sports medicine and performance, worked with Hill a bit before the player left for the by week. Hill shared a photo on social media Friday from a workout at Fury Performance in Woodstock, Georgia.

“I know he loves to play the game and I think he's been with Rick a bit this past week, but he had somethings that he also had to take care of it,” Reid said. 

Reid also indicated running back LeSean McCoy should be available against the Raiders. McCoy rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on seven carries against the Chargers before exiting for a concussion evaluation.

“I can tell you LeSean, that he was not in the concussion protocol. There was a question of that after the game and that's not where he's at.”

The club returned early Tuesday morning after the Monday night game against the Chargers game in Mexico City. Reid then let the players have time off for the bye week, and the squad returns on Tuesday to begin preparations for hosting the Raiders on Sunday. 

“We're far enough along in the year to where I felt comfortable doing that and just letting them decompress there a little bit and get health,” Reid said. “Obviously these are long seasons and coming this late isn't a bad thing where we were sitting.”

It won't be until Wednesday when the club expects to reveal the status of other injured players, including running back Damien Williams (rib), tight end Blake Bell (ankle), defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) and CB Kendall Fuller.

