As the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason starts to come to a close with training camp right around the corner, some of the team's stars are enjoying what's left of their summer before getting back to work. Late last week and into Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce took their talents to... the links?

The American Century Championship is a celebrity golf tournament that takes place at Edgewood in South Lake Tahoe, NV. This year's field featured the aforementioned Chiefs pillars, as well as former Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith, NBA star Stephen Curry and many more current and former athletes. Neither Mahomes nor Kelce performed well enough to win the event, but they still made plenty of splash plays on the golf course. Let's recap some of their best moments at this year's ACC tournament.

Patrick Mahomes comes to Josh Allen's rescue

Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are known for their rivalry on the football field, but the two teamed up in last month's defeat at Capital One's The Match and spent plenty of time together this past week as well. With an errant football heading Allen's way out of the blue, Mahomes made a spectacular left-handed snag to prevent the former from potentially ending his day of golf a bit early.

Kelce showcases positional versatility, Mahomes showcases ambidexterity

Kelce's primary position is tight end — and he's one of the greatest ever there — but perhaps he should be getting some more practice reps at kicker? After seemingly nailing his attempt to kick a ball into the gallery at Tahoe, Mahomes followed things up by showing off his patented left-handed throw. The lefty toss was one of the first plays that put him on the national map back in 2018, and now it's coming full circle. When will Mahomes's next in-game throw of that kind be? Maybe the upcoming season will feature one or two.

With one of the best putts of the tournament, Kelce sent a message to everyone in attendance and on the course: he didn't show up just to have fun. He came to try to win, too. Faced with a lengthy putt with quite a bit of breaking slope, Kelce paced it perfectly and had the exact read on the line required in order to drain it. It's easy to judge by his and Mahomes's reactions that this improbable putt going down was a huge moment for the team on Friday as it tried to establish itself early on.

Mahomes heats up with a nice putt of his own

Kelce wasn't the only Chiefs star to showcase his putting proficiency on Friday. On the 18th hole, facing a putt that was far from a "gimme," Mahomes nailed it and ended his round with a birdie after finishing the hole in four strokes. Afterward, he rushed around a greenside bunker to give his ball to a young fan in attendance. Following one of his biggest moments of the day, Mahomes made sure to make a memory for someone else that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

Hopefully Brett Veach wasn't watching the ACC

Whenever music star Justin Timberlake is around, everyone knows it's going to be a good time. Heading into the weekend, the trio of Timberlake, Mahomes and Kelce was spotted near a basketball goal trying to make some threes in their free time. Naturally, Mahomes drained his first on-camera attempt from long range with very little hesitation. Once he caught sight of the clip on Twitter, though, he made sure to remind everyone not to show it to general manager Brett Veach. Earlier in his career, a video of Mahomes starring on the pickup basketball scene went viral and Veach quickly shut down the hopes of him becoming a two-sport athlete (or even playing pickup in the future). It's reasonable to assume that he doesn't have a huge issue with this weekend fun, though.