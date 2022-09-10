Best Chiefs Bets to Consider for Week 1

There are plenty of possibilities as the Chiefs head to Arizona to square off against the Cardinals.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night and the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their season Sunday afternoon when they face the Arizona Cardinals.

With the recent addition of legal sports wagers in Kansas, there’s never been a better time to get a feel for what it's like to bet on your favorite team. As such, the Chiefs will have plenty of fun options to choose from every week.

Without further ado, here are some of my favorite Chiefs bets for Week 1.

Chiefs game line: -6 (-110)

This is an interesting line. During the offseason when the lines were first posted publicly, the Chiefs were a three-point favorite. The line slowly got higher and higher the closer we got to the start of the season, and now they're a six-point favorite.

The Cardinals are dealing with a beat-up secondary and Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense should be able to capitalize en route to winning by a touchdown or more.

Throwing $100 on this could win $90. I'd take the Chiefs and the points.

Over 53.5 points (-110)

The Cardinals are missing a couple of key offensive weapons. With a full complement of starting players, this one could have been a shootout. It still could be a high-scoring affair, however the Chiefs will need to be the ones scoring a lot of points if the over is going to hit.

This game could be a 34-20 type of result. That would still hit the over, though, despite the Cardinals not scoring as much.

Let's give Mahomes the benefit of the doubt in this one, using his wide variety of weapons to score in a multitude of ways in Week 1 to reach the over.

Clyde Edwards-Heliare anytime scorer (+100)

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates as he runs for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This one is pretty simple. Do you think Clyde Edwards-Helaire will score a touchdown at any point during the game? If so, put down $100 on this bet and you could win $100 in return.

For reference, Travis Kelce is the most likely scorer for the Chiefs with a line of +150. The Edwards-Heliare bet definitely holds a better bang for your buck. Yes, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco could split some carries, but the starter should be the first running back to score for the Chiefs this season.

Will it be in Week 1? I’m leaning toward yes.

Jody Fortson first touchdown (+4000)

Speaking of bang for your buck, everyone knows that Mahomes loves hitting his tight ends in the red zone. If the Chiefs look like they did in the preseason, taking a methodical first drive down the field to set up a red zone touchdown, Jody Fortson scoring that first touchdown could be in play.

Putting down $100 would net $4,000 if Fortson were to be the first player from either team to score a touchdown. It may not be the most likely scenario, but it's one that would certainly pay off.

Patrick Mahomes Over 291.5 Passing Yards (-110), Skyy Moore Over 18.5 Receiving Yards

Mahomes just needs to throw for 292 yards to hit the over. Easier said than done, of course, but the Cardinals' secondary is dealing with some injuries and Mahomes should be able to get to 300 passing yards in this one. Putting down $100 could get $190 back. Take the over.

As far as Skyy Moore is concerned, the over is -120 and the under is -110. In betting terminology, it’s more likely that he will get 19 or more receiving yards in his Chiefs debut. There isn’t a great return on either of these lines ($180 for the over and $190 for the under with $100 down), but I'd lean with the over here as well.

Travis Kelce Under 6.5 Receptions

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The easy bet would be to say over, but the line of -135 isn’t inspiring. The interesting bet is the under at +100. Most people expect Kelce to lead the Chiefs in targets and catches, so getting at least seven catches would make sense.

However, Mahomes and the Chiefs have been vocal about spreading the ball around more this season. Fortson looked excellent in preseason action and while he won’t take a big chunk of time away from Kelce, he could steal a few red zone looks.

I'm staying away from this one altogether, but the under would be the value pick here, allowing for $200 back on a $100 bet if Kelce didn't haul in seven passes on Sunday.

Leo Chenal Under 5.5 Tackles

This one is interesting for the rookie. Fellow Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr.’s line is 4.5 tackles. Surprisingly, the over here is -155 and the under is +115. The good money would be to bet the under, especially for someone playing in his first game when his role might be a bit more limited.

If Chenal gets six or more tackles in his debut, the hype train will go off the rails. I’m going to temper the expectations, however, and go with the under on this play. Betting $100 would get you a total of $215 back in this scenario.

There are so many prop bets to pick out before the game and, if you want to pay attention to it, during it as well. It’s just another way for fans to engage and it certainly adds a little juice to the viewing experience. Winning a bet here and there would certainly make for an exciting Week 1.

For additional betting odds and related information, check out the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.