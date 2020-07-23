Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Brett Veach Discusses Pandemic Cap Situations — 'We Have a Plan'

Tucker D. Franklin

While it may have been a little bit too close to the deadline for comfort before the Kansas City Chiefs signed star defensive tackle Chris Jones, General Manager Brett Veach says it was all a matter of time.

In a video conference with reporters announcing the re-signing of the Chiefs’ star d-lineman, Veach explained why this contract negotiation took longer than others.

“I go back to [Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel]'s question about being surprised, and my statement was ‘we weren’t surprised, it just took longer.’ Adam [Teicher], to your question, that’s really why this took some time, because we were trying to go through all the scenarios.”

As the pandemic begins to impact the NFL, The New York Times found the league could potentially lose “between $2 billion and $4 billion” in revenue if fans are not at stadiums this season. This would create lower salary caps in future years. 

With the pending scenarios, Veach said he is prepared no matter what.

“We don’t know where the cap is going to be, but we have to have plans ready in place for whether it grows, stays the same, it dips, what levels, what we need to do, what moves do we have to make,” Veach said. “We have a plan, and we’ll be able to go in some different areas, but once we got to a level where we felt comfortable over the next few years that we have enough game-planning in place to protect ourselves, then we felt good.”

During the negotiation, Jones sent a series of tweets that sent fear into Chiefs Kingdom, but after the deal was done, Veach said he had no doubts during the process.

“The whole time we felt confident that something would get done, we just needed to go through, we waited for as much information as we could get and then at a certain point, once we felt pretty good about our set-up for the short- and long-term, then we were able to pull the trigger,” Veach said.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones Got Paid. Who's Next?

The salary cap doesn’t allow NFL teams to keep all their elite talent, so who is next in line for a big payday from the Kansas City Chiefs, and who could be the odd man out?

ConnerChristopherson

Kansas City Chiefs' Defensive Line Lands Surprisingly Low in PFF Rankings

How can a defensive line with both Chris Jones and Frank Clark be middle-of-the-pack among NFL DLs? Pro Football Focus explains in their latest team unit rankings.

Joshua Brisco

Tyreek Hill Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash in Race Against Terrell Owens

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is incredibly fast, and he showed it recently in a training session with former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Tucker D. Franklin

Who the Chiefs Should Be Planning to Keep in 2021

With most of their stars locked up for the next two seasons and limited salary cap space, the Chiefs will need to be selective with who they try to bring back in the 2021 NFL season.

Sam Hays

Chris Jones has Plans for Kansas City: Get Sacks, Win Championships, Have Fun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones isn’t settling for just one Super Bowl ring and a four-year, $85 million contract extension. He wants to build a dynasty and a Hall of Fame career in KC.

Joe Andrews

If Chiefs Fans Don’t Want To Lose Their Name, They Have To Evolve

After decades of kicking the can down the road, professional sports are finally facing the uncomfortable questions about Native American mascots. When the Chiefs do, their fans have two choices; evolve or lose the name.

jacobharris

by

Rwh1974

The Chiefs are in Good Hands as the NFL Adapts to COVID-Changed World

The Kansas City Chiefs' plan to repeat as Super Bowl Champions isn't just confined to what they do on the field, as the NFL works to coexist with COVID-19.

Austin J

The Chiefs Have the Best Offensive Weapons in Football

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best offensive weapons in football, as ranked by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, and, frankly, it might not even be that close.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Four-Year Rookie Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire have reportedly agreed to a four-year rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Joshua Brisco

How Patrick Mahomes Paved the Way for the Chris Jones Contract — 'I Left Some on the Table'

After the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four year, $85 million contract on July 14, Jones spoke to the media for the first time Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin